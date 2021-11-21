Ask the Expert: What is the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

What is the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

Diabetes strikes when a person does not produce enough insulin. Insulin is required to move blood sugar (glucose) from the blood into the cells of the body, where it is broken down to create energy. If a person does not have enough insulin, then the glucose is stuck in the blood. This causes an elevated blood sugar level and leads to problems such as damage to the eyes, kidney, blood vessels, nerves and heart.

There are two entirely different mechanisms that can result in a person not producing enough insulin.

In type 1 diabetes, which was previously called juvenile diabetes, the body's immune system, which is supposed to be fighting germs, starts to fight the factory that produces insulin: the beta cells in the pancreas. This destruction generally goes on for years with decreasing insulin production until a person reaches the point where insufficient insulin is produced to move sugar out of the blood.

This immune attack is not altered by eating sugar or gaining weight, so there is currently no proven way to avoid development of type 1 diabetes or to stop the process once it has started. This kind of diabetes requires insulin replacement through injections or an insulin pump, and no cure is yet available.