Ask the Expert: What is RSV, and what’s so unusual about it?

What is RSV, and what’s so unusual about it?
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common childhood virus that causes upper respiratory symptoms similar to the cold or flu. Serious disease can occur if RSV spreads to the lower airways leading to bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which may cause wheezing or difficulty breathing.
Young infants younger than 6 months, especially those born prematurely, those with lung disease, heart disease, a weakened immune system or neuromuscular disease, may be at higher risk for severe disease. Nearly 58,000 children are hospitalized with RSV each year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
RSV is one of the most common viruses encountered during cold and flu season, which typically starts in the fall, peaks in the winter and then winds down in spring. The unusual thing is that this past fall and winter season, we saw virtually no RSV cases in Virginia. Cases appeared in the spring — much later than expected — and have continued to increase throughout the summer, with rates that are now similar to typical fall and winter activity.
We suspect that the same measures used to control COVID-19 such as sheltering at home, masks and social distancing also helped to decrease RSV. The late rise may be from the ease in restrictions and more kids returning to in-person school, daycare and other activities. There may be other reasons that we also don’t fully understand yet that could also be contributing to this unusual RSV activity, and we don’t yet know how long it will last.
Other states, particularly in the southern part of the country, have reported similar trends, prompting the CDC to put out a health advisory in June. Other countries such as Australia also saw a rise in RSV cases much later than expected, with the average age of kids getting their first RSV infection rising from about 7 to 12 months old to 18 months old.
If you suspect your child may have RSV, the best thing to do is to contact your child’s doctor or healthcare provider. Your child may need to be tested for COVID-19 with a nasal swab first, since the symptoms of RSV and COVID-19 can be so similar. RSV can also be diagnosed by taking a nasal swab test. No specific therapies are available for RSV, and most children will recover on their own. Research is underway to try to develop RSV treatments and vaccines. A drug called palivizumab is available for prevention of severe RSV in those infants and young children at highest risk of hospital admission, and the American Academy of Pediatrics released recommendations for earlier use this year in affected areas.
To help protect all kids from RSV and COVID-19, avoid contact with those who are ill. Masks, social distancing and attention to good hand hygiene also help to prevent transmission of both infections, too.
For more information about RSV, visit the UVa Health blog.
Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UVa Children’s.