Ask the Expert: What is RSV, and what’s so unusual about it?

What is RSV, and what’s so unusual about it?

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common childhood virus that causes upper respiratory symptoms similar to the cold or flu. Serious disease can occur if RSV spreads to the lower airways leading to bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which may cause wheezing or difficulty breathing.

Young infants younger than 6 months, especially those born prematurely, those with lung disease, heart disease, a weakened immune system or neuromuscular disease, may be at higher risk for severe disease. Nearly 58,000 children are hospitalized with RSV each year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RSV is one of the most common viruses encountered during cold and flu season, which typically starts in the fall, peaks in the winter and then winds down in spring. The unusual thing is that this past fall and winter season, we saw virtually no RSV cases in Virginia. Cases appeared in the spring — much later than expected — and have continued to increase throughout the summer, with rates that are now similar to typical fall and winter activity.