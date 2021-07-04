Ask the Expert: What is juvenile arthritis, and what treatments are available?

What is juvenile arthritis, and what treatments are available?
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) occurs when there is malfunctioning of the immune system. The immune system targets the lining of the joint, known as the synovial membrane, causing inflammation. When the inflammation is untreated, joint damage may occur.
It is not known what causes the immune system to malfunction in JIA. Because the causes of JIA are unknown, no one knows how to prevent these conditions.
Several types of arthritis, all involving chronic joint inflammation, are considered JIA. Girls are more at risk than boys.
Systemic onset JIA affects about 10 percent of children with arthritis. It begins with repeating fevers, often accompanied by a rash that comes and goes. Systemic onset JIA may cause inflammation of the internal organs as well as the joints, though joint swelling may not appear until months or even years after the fevers began. Oligoarticular JIA, which involves fewer than five joints in its first stages, affects about half of all children with arthritis.
Children who develop the oligoarticular form of JIA when they are younger than 7 have the best chance of having their joint disease subside with time. They are, however, at increased risk of developing an inflammatory eye problem (iritis or uveitis).
Polyarticular JIA affects five or more joints and can begin at any age. Children diagnosed with polyarticular JIA in their teens may have the adult form of rheumatoid arthritis at an earlier-than-usual age. There is also arthritis associated with inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis that is considered a subset of JIA.
The overall treatment goal is to control symptoms, prevent joint damage and maintain function. When only a few joints are involved, a steroid can be injected into the joint before any additional medications are given. Disease modifying drugs — commonly called DMARDs — are added as a second-line treatment when arthritis involves many joints or does not respond to steroid joint injections. Another group of medications, called biologics, are used if patients do not respond to these DMARDs. Each of these medications may cause side effects that need to be monitored and discussed with the pediatric rheumatologist treating your child; however, the majority of patients respond very well to these treatments.
For more information about juvenile arthritis, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-rheumatology/juvenile-arthritis.
Dr. Aarat Patel is a pediatric rheumatologist at UVa Children’s.