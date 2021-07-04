Ask the Expert: What is juvenile arthritis, and what treatments are available?

What is juvenile arthritis, and what treatments are available?

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) occurs when there is malfunctioning of the immune system. The immune system targets the lining of the joint, known as the synovial membrane, causing inflammation. When the inflammation is untreated, joint damage may occur.

It is not known what causes the immune system to malfunction in JIA. Because the causes of JIA are unknown, no one knows how to prevent these conditions.

Several types of arthritis, all involving chronic joint inflammation, are considered JIA. Girls are more at risk than boys.

Systemic onset JIA affects about 10 percent of children with arthritis. It begins with repeating fevers, often accompanied by a rash that comes and goes. Systemic onset JIA may cause inflammation of the internal organs as well as the joints, though joint swelling may not appear until months or even years after the fevers began. Oligoarticular JIA, which involves fewer than five joints in its first stages, affects about half of all children with arthritis.