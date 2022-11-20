 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: What is Down syndrome? How can early intervention help?

What is Down syndrome?

Down syndrome is a genetic condition in which a person is born with extra chromosome 21 material. Most people with Down syndrome have three copies of chromosome 21 instead of the usual two copies in every cell. A small percent of individuals may only have some cells with the extra chromosome 21, and this is called Mosaic Down syndrome. Other people with Translocation Down syndrome have cells with only a portion of the extra chromosome 21. Down syndrome is the most common condition related to chromosomes causing intellectual disability in the United States. Most cases of Down syndrome are random, though those with Translocation Down syndrome at times can inherit the extra genetic material from a parent.

The additional genetic material can lead to a range of medical, physical and cognitive differences. Around 40% of individuals with Down syndrome are born with a heart malformation. Another common medical issue is thyroid dysfunction, often due to an auto-immune process, but sometimes due to a lack of thyroid tissue at birth. Several other autoimmune conditions occur more frequently compared to the general population, such as celiac disease, alopecia (hair loss), vitiligo (skin discoloring), and type 1 diabetes. Individuals with Down syndrome are also more prone to infections and leukemia due to an altered immune system. Interestingly, those with Down syndrome are less likely to develop solid organ cancers.

People are also reading…

Individuals with Down syndrome also experience differences in learning, self-help skills and social-language abilities. However, a wide spectrum of cognitive abilities is possible. An individual’s overall function depends on many variables, including the presence of medical disorders, psychiatric disorders and the environment. For example, sensory impairments, such as vision and hearing loss, may greatly impact how an individual with Down syndrome interacts with the world around them. Individuals with Down syndrome may also experience early-onset Alzheimer’s-type dementia.

Current ongoing research aims to identify and understand the multitude of effects an extra chromosome 21 may have on the brain, body and mind. Researchers are even looking for medications that could potentially alter the progression of common complications of Down syndrome. For now, the main goal in treating those with Down syndrome is early recognition and aggressive treatment of the medical, neurodevelopmental and psychiatric conditions.

Lastly, creating an optimal environment and support system is imperative for improving the lives of individuals with Down syndrome. National organizations (National Down Syndrome Congress, National Down Syndrome Society, Global Foundation) and local groups (Virginia Down Syndrome Association) can help provide education, programs and social networks for families. Medical providers with expertise in caring for individuals with Down syndrome, including a team at UVa Health, can also connect families with community resources, as well as provide specialty care. The combination of early intervention to address medical conditions and excellent community support allows for the unique needs of each individual with Down syndrome to be met, so these individuals can thrive in their communities.

To learn more about the care available at UVa Children’s, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/developmental-disabilities-delays.

Dr. Valentina Intagliata is a developmental pediatrician at UVa Children’s.

