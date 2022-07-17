Ask the Expert: What is diabetic retinopathy, and what treatment options are available?

What is diabetic retinopathy, and what treatment options are available?

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that causes damage to the blood vessels of the retina — the light-sensitive tissue that lines the back part of the eye that allows you to see fine detail. The condition affects nearly 8 million Americans, and that number is expected to double by 2050.

Diabetic retinopathy is the most common cause of irreversible blindness in working-age Americans.

Know the risk factors: Anyone who has diabetes — including Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes — is at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. Additional risk factors include:

■ Disease duration: the longer you have diabetes, the greater the risk of diabetic retinopathy

■ Poor control of blood sugar levels over time

■ Hypertension (high blood pressure)

■ Kidney disease

■ High cholesterol levels

■ Pregnancy

Know the symptoms: Diabetic retinopathy develops in more than half of the people who develop diabetes and can exist for a long time without noticeable symptoms until substantial damage has occurred. Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy may occur in one or both eyes and include:

■ Blurred or distorted vision

■ Difficulty reading

■ Difficulty with color perception

■ The appearance of spots — commonly called “floaters” — in your vision

■ A shadow across your field of vision.

Protect your vision through prevention: The best way to diagnose diabetic retinopathy is a dilated eye exam.

During this exam, your eye doctor places drops in the eyes to make the pupils dilate (open widely) to allow a better view of the inside of the eye, especially the retinal tissue. During these exams, the eye doctor will look for bleeding, swelling and abnormal blood vessels in the retina. In addition to this exam, eye doctors may use other tests, such as photography, to detect and manage diabetic retinopathy.

Eye doctors encourage everyone at risk for diabetic retinopathy to actively manage their health and protect their vision by:

■ Controlling blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol

■ Maintaining a healthy weight

■ Taking any prescribed diabetes medications

■ Getting regular dilated retina exams

■ Quitting smoking

■ Staying active

There are many approved treatments for diabetic retinopathy: If detected early, eye doctors can begin a treatment regimen to preserve vision in those with diabetic retinopathy.

Treatment options are individualized to patients and may include intravitreal injections (small injections of medications into the middle cavity of the eye), laser treatments and vitreous and retina surgery. These procedures can be done in an office or hospital setting to prevent, treat or reverse damage from diabetes in the retina. If you have been diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy or diabetes and have vision loss that cannot be reversed, eye doctors can also help you find access to rehabilitation with a variety of tools to make everyday living with this disease a little bit easier.

For more information about eye care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/eye-care.