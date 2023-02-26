What is congenital heart disease, and what services does UVa Health provide for children born with these conditions?

UVa Health and UVa Children’s have a congenital heart program that is dedicated to patients who are born with congenital heart disease — heart defects that are present at birth and may affect the structure of a baby’s heart or how it works.

Approximately 1 in 100 babies born have some type of congenital heart defect. These defects can range from mild, requiring minimal checkups and no intervention, to severe, requiring extensive surgery early in life and multiple surgeries throughout a lifetime.

Treating a patient with congenital heart disease requires a large, cohesive and well-functioning team that can treat the various issues that can need to be addressed. There are specialized doctors, nurses and staff that are dedicated to caring for these patients.

The physicians include pediatric cardiologists who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects and congenital heart surgeons who specialize in the surgical treatment of patients with these conditions. At UVa Children’s, there is a dedicated pediatric cardiac critical care unit with doctors and nurses who are specially trained in taking care not only of patients who have had congenital heart surgery, but patients with critical care needs associated with their heart conditions.

The specialized team includes pediatric cardiologists who are specially trained in fetal echocardiography, which diagnoses heart defects before babies are even born. This enables parents to be better prepared and informed when their child is born. We also have pediatric cardiologists who are specially trained to diagnose and treat certain aspects of congenital heart defects in our catheterization lab. There are pediatric cardiologists who specialize in the electrophysiology aspects of congenital heart disease, which includes everything associated with the heart’s rhythm.

Many patients with congenital heart defects have hearts that don’t function well and may need heart transplants. At UVa Children’s we have pediatric cardiologists who specialize in pediatric heart failure and transplant. Our congenital heart surgeons work closely with these physicians and often perform heart transplants or place a ventricular assist device to provide enough support to patients to prepare them for a heart transplant in the future. We also have specially trained pediatric anesthesiologists who are trained to take care of these patients, who often have complex heart function that places them at higher risk to be sedated for a procedure or surgery.

It takes a dedicated team of doctors, nurses and other team members to take care of patients with congenital heart defects. At UVa Health and UVa Children’s, we have a congenital heart program that is ranked in the top 20 nationally by U.S. News and World Report. We are actively growing across the state through formal collaborations with Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk and VCU Health in Richmond, and our outcomes are comparable to any congenital heart program in the country.

Our goal is to ensure that every baby with a congenital heart defect gets the best possible care close to home.

For more information about care for congenital heart disease at UVa Children’s, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/heart/chd.