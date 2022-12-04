Ask the Expert: What causes hip fractures? How can they be prevented?

What are the most common causes of hip fractures, and how can people protect themselves against these injuries?

Hip fractures continue to increase in the U.S. due to an aging but longer-living population. It is estimated that by 2025, there will about 400,000 hip fractures, which will cost our national health system nearly $6 billion annually. Let’s look at some of the common causes of hip fractures and discuss some ways to prevent them. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

The most common cause of hip fractures in elderly adults is low bone density. After age 40, and particularly as women hit menopause and lose the protective effects of estrogen, bone density starts to decrease. If the density decreases too much, then even a simple fall can sometimes create enough force to break the hip.

Smoking, use of steroid medications like prednisone or a diet that is low in vitamin D or calcium can also lead to low bone density. Bone density tends to decrease slowly, so taking steps to slow bone loss or even increase bone density can be very helpful in preventing hip fractures.

The easiest way to prevent bone loss is to participate in regular, weight-bearing exercise. This can be something as simple as walking every day for 20 to 30 minutes, performing resistance or weight training — even with relatively light weights or resistance levels — stimulate muscles and bones. Exercise programs like yoga, Pilates or tai chi also help build both strength and balance and are low-impact ways to keep your body fit and healthy.

Eating a diet that is rich in calcium (such as dairy products like cheese or yogurt) and vitamin D (including leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale, along with fatty fish such as salmon) is also good for bone health. Bones also need proteins found in fish, chicken, beef or plant-based proteins to provide building blocks for new bone formation.

Ideally, you would start these healthy habits earlier in life and continue them as you age to help prevent a hip fracture. But what if you are already in your 60s or 70s and have not done any of these things?

An easy way to evaluate your risk of hip fracture over the next 10 years is to know your FRAX score. This website (www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org) has an easy-to-use calculator that, with a few simple questions, can help assess your risk of a hip or other major fracture over the next 10 years. A DEXA scan can assess your bone density and can be repeated every two to three years to track your progress.

Patients with low bone density (osteopenia) or very low bone density (osteoporosis) should be considered for medication that helps prevent bone loss. There are many new medications that have become available over the past few years, and you should speak with your doctor to see if any of these medications are right for you.

While hip fractures are exacting a significant cost on the health and wellness of older Americans, starting some preventative steps as early as possible can help you decrease your risk of becoming injured and improve your health.

For more information about hip fractures and other types of orthopedic trauma, visit uvahealth.com/services/orthopedic-trauma.