Ask the Expert: What care will children with congenital heart defects require?

For children born with congenital heart defects, what types of specialized care will they require throughout their lives?
Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect, and often requires surgery as a newborn, infant or any time in childhood.
All children born with congenital heart disease require regular visits to a pediatric cardiologist during childhood, with the frequency of visits related to the type of heart condition the child had and the surgical procedure that was performed. Many surgeries correct the condition, and the cardiology follow-up appointments tend to focus on whether long-term complications have developed. For conditions where the surgery makes the condition better but does not correct the condition, follow-up visits focus on the timing of the next surgical procedure, and visits to the pediatric cardiologist tend to be more frequent.
Rarely, children with congenital heart disease develop heart failure as a complication of their congenital heart condition. This may be treatable medically or require transplant, in which cases the child will need to receive some care from a heart failure/heart transplant specialist. All children with heart disease need to receive care from a primary care physician, such as a pediatrician, to provide preventive care, monitor their development and treat common childhood conditions. When infants require surgery for their heart condition, the baby is at risk for developmental delay, so it is occasionally necessary to be assessed by and receive some care from a developmental pediatrician. Since some congenital heart disease can recur in families, evaluation by a genetic specialist is also occasionally necessary.
As the child approaches adulthood, care for the congenital heart condition will need to be transitioned to a specialist in adult congenital heart disease to manage any ongoing heart problems and provide lifelong monitoring of the child’s heart function. When women with congenital heart conditions become pregnant, they often are referred for specialized obstetric care to a high-risk obstetrician to manage the pregnancy in conjunction with the adult congenital heart specialist, since congenital heart disease can have an impact on risk during a pregnancy.
If a patient with congenital heart disease becomes pregnant, a pediatric cardiologist will often perform a fetal echocardiogram, an imaging test using ultrasound to determine whether the developing baby is affected by heart disease.
From the child’s very first heartbeat until adulthood, the UVa Children’s congenital heart team has specialists that are expert in taking care of congenital heart disease and all its possible complications.
For more information about congenital heart care and the Pediatric Heart Center at UVa Children’s, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-heart-center.
Dr. Thomas L’Ecuyer is the division chief of pediatric cardiology at UVa Children’s.