Ask the Expert: What care will children with congenital heart defects require?

For children born with congenital heart defects, what types of specialized care will they require throughout their lives?

Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect, and often requires surgery as a newborn, infant or any time in childhood.

All children born with congenital heart disease require regular visits to a pediatric cardiologist during childhood, with the frequency of visits related to the type of heart condition the child had and the surgical procedure that was performed. Many surgeries correct the condition, and the cardiology follow-up appointments tend to focus on whether long-term complications have developed. For conditions where the surgery makes the condition better but does not correct the condition, follow-up visits focus on the timing of the next surgical procedure, and visits to the pediatric cardiologist tend to be more frequent.