Ask the Expert: What can parents do to protect their children from drowning?

What are the important things parents can do to protect their children from drowning?

Pediatric drownings are devastating for all involved. As an emergency physician who has practiced for nearly three decades, I find these cases to be some of the most troubling cases — in part because most are avoidable.

My primary advice is to always keep track of your children when there is a potential water hazard nearby. I have six children and have been amazed at how fast you can lose track of your children’s location. Children tend to be rather mischievous and quick. I must admit that I lost one of my children briefly at Carter’s Mountain Orchard because I was distracted with the fun of apple picking (it is never a good feeling to realize that the crying child in the distance is yours).

I have often witnessed this occur at large family gatherings when each adult thinks another adult is watching the children. I would recommend that one adult must be assigned at all times to know the location of each child, especially when there is water nearby.