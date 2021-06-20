Ask the Expert: What can parents do to protect their children from drowning?

What are the important things parents can do to protect their children from drowning?
Pediatric drownings are devastating for all involved. As an emergency physician who has practiced for nearly three decades, I find these cases to be some of the most troubling cases — in part because most are avoidable.
My primary advice is to always keep track of your children when there is a potential water hazard nearby. I have six children and have been amazed at how fast you can lose track of your children’s location. Children tend to be rather mischievous and quick. I must admit that I lost one of my children briefly at Carter’s Mountain Orchard because I was distracted with the fun of apple picking (it is never a good feeling to realize that the crying child in the distance is yours).
I have often witnessed this occur at large family gatherings when each adult thinks another adult is watching the children. I would recommend that one adult must be assigned at all times to know the location of each child, especially when there is water nearby.
Natural water hazards, such as ponds and streams, are challenging, since those are often not secured by barriers and children are attracted to them. Turning your back for a few minutes to help at a summer picnic and losing track of your child is a common error. Having your child in a life jacket does not guarantee he or she cannot drown, and the child should still be monitored closely.
If you are playing with your children in an outdoor body of water, make sure one of the caregivers can swim. I have encountered accidents where the child playing on the edge of a body of water wandered into deeper water and adults who could not swim also drowned while trying to help.
Constructed water hazards, such as hot tubs and pools, need to be secured to assure children cannot gain access. Leaving gates open or not latching hot tub tops, for example, have led to children drowning. My wife’s aunt thought the door to the backyard pool was securely locked, and by the time she realized her grandchild had disappeared, it was too late, and his lifeless body was found at the bottom of her pool.
Advice to follow to assure your summer is enjoyable and does not turn into a drowning tragedy includes:
Fence and secure swimming pools.
Remove potential home water hazards, such as water fountains.
Assure children do not go outside without adult knowledge by securing home doors.
Empty water containers immediately after use, such as wading pools.
Use “touch supervision” when a child is in a water hazar such as a bathtub. This means you should be one arm length away from the child at all times; do not leave their side, even briefly.
Assign a supervising adult to each child at all times, and do not assume someone else is watching the child.
Start swim lessons as early as possible.
For further advice, the American Academy of Pediatrics has a wonderful resource called Drowning Prevention.
Dr. Christopher Holstege is an emergency medicine physician at UVa Health.