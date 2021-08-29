Ask the Expert: What can be done to prevent and treat overdoses?

What are the most common causes of overdoses, and what can be done to treat and prevent them?

International Overdose Awareness Day — which occurs Tuesday — is a global event to raise awareness that overdoses are preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with overdoses.

As a practicing medical toxicologist who has spent my career caring for thousands of overdose patients, I frequently encounter the injury and death inflicted by overdoses and the utter devastation experienced by the patients' families and friends. That trauma of losing a loved one by overdose is compounded by how society views overdose deaths.

There are many overdose scenarios that we see at UVa Health. The three most common situations are patients who are suicidal and intentionally overdose, patients who abuse various substances and unintentionally overdose, and young children who ingest harmful drugs and substances left within reach. According to the latest Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner annual report, “drug use” fatalities continue to be the top cause of accidental deaths.