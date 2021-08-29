Ask the Expert: What can be done to prevent and treat overdoses?

What are the most common causes of overdoses, and what can be done to treat and prevent them?
International Overdose Awareness Day — which occurs Tuesday — is a global event to raise awareness that overdoses are preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with overdoses.
As a practicing medical toxicologist who has spent my career caring for thousands of overdose patients, I frequently encounter the injury and death inflicted by overdoses and the utter devastation experienced by the patients' families and friends. That trauma of losing a loved one by overdose is compounded by how society views overdose deaths.
There are many overdose scenarios that we see at UVa Health. The three most common situations are patients who are suicidal and intentionally overdose, patients who abuse various substances and unintentionally overdose, and young children who ingest harmful drugs and substances left within reach. According to the latest Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner annual report, “drug use” fatalities continue to be the top cause of accidental deaths.
With media attention now focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, many are unaware that U.S. overdose deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate. In 2020, overdose deaths in the United States rose 29.4% to an estimated 93,331, including 69,710 involving opioids, according to preliminary data released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is a dramatic uptick from the 5% increase in 2019. The opioid overdose epidemic has been driven by rapid increases in deaths involving synthetic opioids, particularly illegally manufactured substances that are like fentanyl.
As a physician who directly cares for patients presenting to UVa Health and who assists medical providers across the state through UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, I have seen our society become increasingly at risk for overdoses. The internet has opened Pandora’s Box and enabled easier access to countless dangerous substances that were previously difficult, if not impossible, to obtain. New substances are also being synthetically created and sold with unsubstantiated claims for getting legally high but often with serious negative health effects, such as “bath salts.”
After research conducted by medical toxicologists, previous overdose treatments such as “stomach pumping” and syrup of ipecac have been found to be ineffective. Instead, focused supportive care, appropriate antidote utilization (such as naloxone for opioid overdoses) and multi-disciplinary medical team care is improving outcomes following an overdose.
What we need now are resources for evidence-based prevention efforts and increased awareness of the potential risks for overdose to prevent future cases and stop the continual rise in overdose fatalities. Tuesday's awareness day acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury because of an overdose. As a society, we need to increase our focus on prevention efforts, including legislation, to prevent future overdoses and end the steady rise in overdose deaths.
Learn more at med.virginia.edu/brpc/.
Dr. Christopher Holstege is a medical toxicologist and medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVa Health.