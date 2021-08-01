Ask the Expert: What are varicose veins, and what treatments are available?

What are varicose veins, and what treatment options are available?
Varicose veins are large, distended veins. This condition most commonly occurs in the legs due to the increased pressure within those leg veins that occurs with standing and walking upright.
Some patients may experience aching pain and leg tiredness as a result of their varicose veins. while for others, the veins present a cosmetic concern. In some circumstances, the varicose veins may lead to a more serious medical condition called chronic venous insufficiency.
Treatment for varicose veins can range from conservative measures with compression stockings and increased exercise to minimally invasive procedures to decrease the appearance and symptoms.
What are common symptoms?
While some people with varicose veins have no symptoms, others experience a constellation of symptoms that include achiness, heaviness, muscle cramping, leg swelling, leg pain that is worse at the end of the day, skin discoloration and leg itching.
What are the most common causes?
Arteries carry blood from your heart to the rest of the body, while veins return blood to the heart. For leg veins to function properly, the muscles in your legs need to contract and act as a pump to return blood to the heart. Small valves in your legs open as blood flows toward the heart and then close to prevent blood from flowing back toward your feet. In patients with weakened or damaged valves, the blood can flow in the wrong direction towards your feet. This can lead to stretching of vein walls and development of varicose veins.
What are common risk factors?
Age. The risk of varicose veins increases with age.
Women are more likely to develop the condition.
Obesity. Being overweight puts added pressure on your veins.
Prolonged sitting or standing.
Pregnancy.
A family history of varicose veins.
What complications can be caused?
Ulcers. Non-healing and painful ulcers can form near varicose veins, most commonly around the ankles. Ulcers should be immediately evaluated by a physician.
Bleeding. Veins very close to the skin can be prone to rupture. While this bleeding is frequently minor, it often requires medical attention.
How can patients prevent or reduce their risk for varicose veins?
In many patients, there is no effective way to prevent the development of varicose veins. However, many measures may decrease the impact of existing varicose veins and decrease the likelihood of getting more varicose veins. Options include regular exercise, maintaining a healthy body weight, wearing comfortable shoes and avoiding prolonged standing or sitting.
