Ask the Expert: What are varicose veins, and what treatments are available?

What are varicose veins, and what treatment options are available?

Varicose veins are large, distended veins. This condition most commonly occurs in the legs due to the increased pressure within those leg veins that occurs with standing and walking upright.

Some patients may experience aching pain and leg tiredness as a result of their varicose veins. while for others, the veins present a cosmetic concern. In some circumstances, the varicose veins may lead to a more serious medical condition called chronic venous insufficiency.

Treatment for varicose veins can range from conservative measures with compression stockings and increased exercise to minimally invasive procedures to decrease the appearance and symptoms.

What are common symptoms?

While some people with varicose veins have no symptoms, others experience a constellation of symptoms that include achiness, heaviness, muscle cramping, leg swelling, leg pain that is worse at the end of the day, skin discoloration and leg itching.

What are the most common causes?