Ask the Expert: What are the stages of breast cancer?

What are the stages of breast cancer, and why is early detection and treatment so important?

Breast cancer is divided into five stages.

Stage 0 breast cancer consists of ductal carcinoma in situ only, with no evidence of invasive breast cancer.

Stage I breast cancer is when an invasive cancer measures less than 2 cm in size, without any spread to nearby lymph nodes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

In Stage II breast cancer, a patient can either have a tumor size of more than 5 cm that has not spread to lymph nodes, or a breast tumor of less than 5 cm and cancer that has spread to as many as three lymph nodes in the armpit at the time of surgery.

In Stage III, a patient can either have a large primary tumor of more than 5 cm and cancer that has spread to as many as nine lymph nodes in the armpit, or has spread to an internal mammary lymph node (located underneath the chest bone/sternum). A patient with Stage III breast cancer can also have a tumor involving the skin with some skin ulceration (an open sore) or extension of the tumor to involve the chest wall. Any involvement of lymph nodes above the clavicle (on the same side of body as the breast cancer) is also considered stage III disease. Finally, inflammatory breast cancer, a condition characterized by thickened and reddened skin, often called “peau d’orange,” is another type of Stage III breast cancer.

Stage IV is considered systemic disease, meaning that the tumor has spread through the bloodstream to involve other parts of the body, whether it be the other armpit, the bones or any other distant part of the body. This stage is usually incurable.

Staging recently has evolved, now incorporating several other factors that help more accurately predict a patient’s likely long-term outcomes. It now includes whether the tumor has hormone receptors that help the tumor grow; the presence of the HER 2 oncogene, which signals a more-aggressive form of breast cancer; the tumor grade (low/intermediate/high), a measure of how fast a tumor is likely to grow; and multigene panel testing that examines how genes may affect the likelihood of cancer spreading to other parts of the body. These specific additional characteristics, especially the multigene panel testing, have revolutionized the treatment of breast cancer.

Early detection of breast cancer is key. Breast cancer is curable, especially when caught early. Routine yearly screening mammograms save lives, and patients at higher risk of developing breast cancer (a greater than 20% lifetime risk) should be screened with MRI alternating with a mammogram at six-month intervals (mammogram yearly and MRI yearly). Patients with extremely dense breast tissue should also be screened with a breast ultrasound in addition to a mammogram, or with Contrast Enhanced Mammography.

If a patient has more advanced disease at the time of diagnosis, the prognosis overall is less promising. There are higher risks of the cancer returning, and treatment can be more complicated and may have more side effects. When a patient is diagnosed with metastatic disease (Stage IV), this now becomes a chronic illness, and treatment is “forever.” Fortunately, we have so many targeted new therapies for the treatment of breast cancer that even patients with metastatic disease can now often enjoy many years of healthy living.

For more information about breast cancer treatment at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/breast.

Dr. Christiana Brenin is an oncologist at UVa Health specializing in breast cancer and is the medical director of the UVa Breast Care Center.

