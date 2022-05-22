Ask the Expert: What are the signs you may have shoulder arthritis?

What are the signs you may have shoulder arthritis, and what treatment options are available?

Shoulder arthritis is an increasingly common problem. We see arthritis in all large joints develop fairly predictably as people age due to natural joint degeneration, but we are seeing more cases of shoulder arthritis in younger, more active patients. This increase is caused by occupational hazards, recurring joint trauma or instability, certain recreational activities like heavy weightlifting or contact/fighting sports, and occasionally after some surgical procedures.

The majority of the patients we see with arthritis in the shoulder can be classified as having osteoarthritis (“wear and tear”), but another significant subset of patients has arthritis that develops following issues with the rotator cuff, which is the group of muscles around the shoulder joint responsible for centering the humeral head (“ball”) into the glenoid (“socket”).

Signs of shoulder arthritis include gradually increasing pain with shoulder use and movement, joint stiffness and range of motion loss, catching or crepitus (“grinding”) within the joint itself, and deterioration of shoulder function. When we see these patients in the office, the key findings are painful and limited joint range of motion, often accompanied by changes in how they move their shoulders, with increasing reliance on the shoulder blade or adjacent muscles and joints to maintain function. Patients may have normal strength; however, if they also have a rotator cuff tear, a loss of strength can be noted.

Diagnosis is made primarily with X-rays; however, advanced imaging studies such as CT scans or MRI are often obtained to assist with surgical planning.

Treatment of early shoulder arthritis centers around restoring joint motion and function through stretching and gentle strengthening which can be done at home or supervised by a physical therapist. Modification of certain activities to reduce stress on an aging and less tolerant joint can be a very helpful strategy. Occasionally, joint injection of either a corticosteroid or a biologic preparation (such as platelet-rich plasma) can provide temporary symptom improvement. The eventual treatment for advanced shoulder arthritis is joint replacement.

For patients with advanced osteoarthritis and a normal, functional rotator cuff, an anatomic total shoulder replacement is the best option. This procedure has been around for decades, but newer, tissue-sparing techniques and advanced shoulder implants can better preserve muscle and bone around the shoulder, leading to diminished trauma during surgery, less blood loss or bone removal, and potentially less pain. The hope is that these advancements will lead to replaced joints that will function optimally and last for a longer period of time.

In patients with combined shoulder arthritis and a damaged rotator cuff, the current state-of-the-art treatment is a transformative procedure called reverse shoulder replacement. This procedure reverses the position of the ball and socket to compensate for the damage of the rotator cuff and allows for pain relief and restoration of function in patients with this challenging constellation of injuries. Reverse shoulder replacement has been approved in the U.S. for nearly two decades, and the procedure has evolved considerably to become a fairly predictable procedure in most circumstances with encouraging outcomes and longevity.

At UVa Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road, we have multiple surgeons and associated providers who care for patients with shoulder conditions, including shoulder arthritis. We are the “one-stop shop” for patient evaluation, diagnosis, imaging, physical therapy, non-surgical and surgical management of these conditions, as well as the spectrum of orthopedic conditions.

Dr. Stephen Brockmeier is an orthopedic surgeon at UVa Health whose specialties include shoulder replacement.