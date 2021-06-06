Ask the Expert: What are the signs and symptoms of scoliosis?

What are the signs and symptoms of scoliosis, and what treatments are available?

Scoliosis is a rotational growth of the spine that most commonly occurs in children, especially during the adolescent growth spurt. Common signs are an altered back and trunk shape, which can be seen well when a child is bending forward at the waist as if he or she is going to touch his or her toes.

In this position, one side of the rib cage or back muscles will stick up more than the other. Sometimes, this causes one shoulder to appear higher than the other when standing, or leads to an exaggeration of the space between the bottom of the ribs and top of the pelvis on one side.

Scoliosis may be associated with pain, although usually only with larger curves of the spine. Not every child has pain with scoliosis.