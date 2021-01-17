Ask the Expert: What are the signs and symptoms of a concussion?

Now that we have defined what a concussion is, we should discuss what a concussion is not.

If you hit your head on the side of the car as you attempt to get in, this is not a concussion. Many of us have done this and it hurts, but it is not a concussion — it is just a painful, hard hit to the head.

An individual who sustained a concussion and experienced resolution of all symptoms within three weeks, but then two months later experiences difficulty focusing and problems with memory and sleeping after starting a new job, may believe that the concussion symptoms have returned. Concussion symptoms do not return once recovery is complete, and the most likely cause of this person’s symptoms are the lack of high-quality sleep in addition to the stress and anxiety of starting a new job.

Most hits to the head that occur in daily life, such as banging your head on a cabinet door, do not cause an injury to our brains. Our skulls are thick and hard for a reason — they protect our brains.

The worry and fear people experience when there is a possible concussion often causes more problems than the actual concussion itself. If you believe you have sustained a concussion, engage in good self-care and reach out to your healthcare provider if you do not believe your symptoms are resolving within the appropriate time frame.

Tanya Prachar is a nurse practitioner at UVa Health who specializes in traumatic brain injury and concussion.