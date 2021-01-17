Ask the Expert: What are the signs and symptoms of a concussion?

What are the signs and symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion?
In the past several years, sports-related concussions have garnered a lot of attention. Unfortunately, there remains a lot of misinformation surrounding concussions among the public, leading to confusion about what is and is not a concussion.
The good news is that most concussions resolve on their own, although they can cause uncomfortable symptoms for a while.
A concussion occurs when there is a forceful impact directly to the head, face, neck or body that transmits to the head. The force of this impact causes a disruption to the homeostasis, or equilibrium, of the brain at a cellular level. This is why a concussion cannot be seen on head imaging. There may or may not be a loss of consciousness.
The signs and symptoms of concussion include headache, balance difficulty, irritability, “brain fog,” slow processing speed, nausea, light sensitivity and drowsiness. These symptoms will develop within minutes to hours of the injury. Recovery time from a concussion is generally two to four weeks, although it may be longer for those with other medical conditions.
Concussion symptoms are actually non-specific, meaning there are many other medical reasons why a person can be experiencing those same symptoms. The goal of healthcare providers is to assess all aspects of a person’s health, both physical and mental, to determine if the source of these symptoms are indeed concussion related.
Now that we have defined what a concussion is, we should discuss what a concussion is not.
If you hit your head on the side of the car as you attempt to get in, this is not a concussion. Many of us have done this and it hurts, but it is not a concussion — it is just a painful, hard hit to the head.
An individual who sustained a concussion and experienced resolution of all symptoms within three weeks, but then two months later experiences difficulty focusing and problems with memory and sleeping after starting a new job, may believe that the concussion symptoms have returned. Concussion symptoms do not return once recovery is complete, and the most likely cause of this person’s symptoms are the lack of high-quality sleep in addition to the stress and anxiety of starting a new job.
Most hits to the head that occur in daily life, such as banging your head on a cabinet door, do not cause an injury to our brains. Our skulls are thick and hard for a reason — they protect our brains.
The worry and fear people experience when there is a possible concussion often causes more problems than the actual concussion itself. If you believe you have sustained a concussion, engage in good self-care and reach out to your healthcare provider if you do not believe your symptoms are resolving within the appropriate time frame.
For more information about traumatic brain injury and concussion, visit uvahealth.com/services/neurology/tbi-concussion.
Tanya Prachar is a nurse practitioner at UVa Health who specializes in traumatic brain injury and concussion.