Ask the Expert: What are the most common symptoms or warning signs of dementia?

What are the most common symptoms or warning signs of dementia?
Recently, a patient told me he or she would rather have dementia than Alzheimer’s disease, which speaks to the confusion about what dementia is.
Dementia is an umbrella term. Any disorder that leads to decline in one or more cognitive functions (such as the ability to learn, understand, remember information, speak, multitask, pay attention, navigate and behave socially, to name a few) that is severe enough to disrupt someone’s daily function and independence is a form of dementia.
Many diseases may cause dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause, but other relatively common causes are frontotemporal dementia, Lewy Body dementia and vascular dementia.
When different diseases cause dementia, patients also may present with different symptoms. The most common symptom is short-term memory loss. This means that it is difficult to remember and learn new information, but old memories are preserved.
Common examples are frequently repeating the same questions or telling the same stories; forgetting recent events or important conversations; misplacing objects; increasing difficulty tracking the date, time of day or appointments; leaving the stove on; forgetting to take medications; or missing payments. Other common symptoms are difficulty with spatial orientation (getting lost while driving on familiar routes), language (trouble finding words, especially words used frequently, like the names of objects), understanding new information, managing complex tasks (such as personal finances) and reasoning.
Changes in behavior or personality are also possible early symptoms of dementia. Individuals may lose inhibitions, leading to actions such as urinating in public or inappropriately touching others. They also may experience changes in food preferences like craving sweets, or binge eating or drinking. They may place large amounts of food in their mouths and not swallow properly. Some patients may develop compulsive behaviors, such as hoarding or frequently washing their hands. They also may become resistant to any changes in their routines.
Patients may present with neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depression, anxiety, hallucinations and apathy, although they are not as well known and a little harder to diagnose at times. Apathy is best described as a disorder of motivation. Patients seem to lose their interests.. They may show no concern when confronted with problems, for example.
It is important to understand that all those symptoms have to represent a change from how the person was before. Also, those symptoms may be found in other diseases, including some that are treatable.
If you have concerns, it is best to speak with your or your loved one’s primary care provider. A few screening tests in the office may determine if there is a need to be seen by a neurologist or in a memory disorders clinic. The Memory and Aging Care Clinic at UVa provides state-of-the-art multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment with access to research, clinical trials and care management. Referrals to the clinic can be made by healthcare providers at (434) 924-2706 or by fax at (434) 982-8068.
For more information about dementia, visit uvahealth.com/services/alzheimers-memory-disorders.
Dr. Anelyssa D’Abreu is a neurologist at UVa Health who specializes in geriatric neurology and movement disorders, caring for elderly patients with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia.