Ask the Expert: What are the most common symptoms or warning signs of dementia?

Changes in behavior or personality are also possible early symptoms of dementia. Individuals may lose inhibitions, leading to actions such as urinating in public or inappropriately touching others. They also may experience changes in food preferences like craving sweets, or binge eating or drinking. They may place large amounts of food in their mouths and not swallow properly. Some patients may develop compulsive behaviors, such as hoarding or frequently washing their hands. They also may become resistant to any changes in their routines.

Patients may present with neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depression, anxiety, hallucinations and apathy, although they are not as well known and a little harder to diagnose at times. Apathy is best described as a disorder of motivation. Patients seem to lose their interests.. They may show no concern when confronted with problems, for example.

It is important to understand that all those symptoms have to represent a change from how the person was before. Also, those symptoms may be found in other diseases, including some that are treatable.