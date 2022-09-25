 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: What are the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease?

What are the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and what treatments are available?

There are two main features needed to make the diagnosis: bradykinesia and rigidity. Bradykinesia is the medical term for the slowing of movements. Patients complain of difficulty with daily activities, not swinging their arms while walking or changes in handwriting. Rigidity refers to stiffness in the muscles. Patients often say they feel weak, but when tested, their muscle power is intact but their muscle tone increases, which causes rigidity.

Patients with bradykinesia and rigidity are diagnosed as having parkinsonism. Parkinsonism can be caused by multiple problems, but the most common one is Parkinson’s disease.

Your doctor will use other “supportive” symptoms to confirm the diagnosis. These other symptoms include tremors at rest on one side of the body, the slow progression of symptoms, response to a commonly used medication called levodopa and the lack of what are called “red flags.” Red flags are signs that are not expected in Parkinson’s disease and that may lead to a different diagnosis or cause for parkinsonism.

As of today, no cure or medication can slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease. We do have multiple medications and other treatments to help keep the symptoms under control, with the goal for patients to continue with their daily activities.

Regardless of where you are in your disease progression, exercise is recognized as one of the best treatments to help maintain your strength and balance, improve focus, increase energy and help with your memory. Getting into a daily routine of 20 to 30 minutes of exercise will help. I am always asked: what is the best exercise? And my answer is always the same: the best exercise is the one you like doing and the one you will continue to do.

If a medication is started, the treatment is always targeted at giving back dopamine, the main neurotransmitter (chemical messengers) affected by Parkinson’s disease. The main treatment is levodopa, a form of pre-dopamine that can reach the brain. Other treatments include medications that look like dopamine and medications that will block enzymes that can break down the available dopamine. In the end, giving back dopamine helps to promote movement and reduce symptoms.

For patients having difficulty managing their symptoms with these treatments, advanced surgical treatments may be proposed by your neurologists. This can include focused ultrasound, deep brain stimulation or a levodopa intestinal gel pump. Each has its own set of benefits and potential complications. You should carefully consider your options after discussing them with a specialized team.

At UVa Health Neurology, we have a team of doctors specializing in the diagnosis and management of Parkinson’s disease. We offer all treatment options with a multidisciplinary approach including the help of physical, occupational and speech therapists. The patients can access the most recent clinical trials, and our patients are encouraged to join the clinic database that aims to record the progression of symptoms and impact on the quality of life of patients throughout the progression of their disease.

For more information on Parkinson’s care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/parkinsons-movement-disorders/parkinsons-disease.

Dr. Renzo Figari Jordan is a neurologist at UVa Health specializing in Parkinson’s disease.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

