Ask the Expert: What are the most common symptoms of heart failure?

The heart is a remarkable organ whose primary function is to deliver oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body. It is made up of muscular chambers separated by one-way valves that keep blood moving in the correct direction with each heartbeat. Good heart function is critical to our well-being.
Heart failure is a broad term that describes the conditions in which the heart is not able to pump blood effectively to the rest of the body. This can be due to several reasons, but most commonly results from a problem with the heart muscle, heart rhythm or heart valves.
Healthy heart muscle is able to contract and push the blood out to the rest of the body as well as relax so that it can fill back up with new blood. Coronary artery disease, past heart attacks and high blood pressure are very common conditions that can result in muscle damage and subsequent heart failure. Other causes of muscle dysfunction include genetic factors, viral illness, some medications and excessive alcohol consumption.
Some people with a normal heart muscle experience heart failure, which can be caused by abnormal heart rhythms or improperly working heart valves. If the heart valves are leaking or narrowed, the blood can go “backwards.” This causes the heart to have to work even harder and, over time, can lead to heart failure.
The symptoms of heart failure can vary. Most commonly, people with heart failure report feeling short of breath with even minimal activity. Some people experience rapid weight gain, abdominal bloating or swelling in the ankles from fluid retention.
Treating heart failure often requires some initial tests to determine the cause and severity of the disease. A very common non-invasive test that we often use is an ultrasound of the heart, or ECHO. This allows us to measure the ejection fraction, or “heart squeeze,” as well as look at how well the valves are functioning. A second test may look at the coronary arteries that supply the heart muscle. If there is something structural in the vessels or the valves that can be fixed, then patients may be referred to a heart surgeon or interventional cardiologist for treatment.
If there is nothing structural to fix, then medicines are prescribed to help decrease the work the heart has to do. This is done by controlling high blood pressure and reducing any excess fluid in the body.
While medicine alone works for most people, those patients with advanced heart failure may experience frequent hospital admissions. For these individuals, heart pumps and even a heart transplant can be lifesaving.
The most important message for anyone who experiences symptoms of heart failure is to see a healthcare provider. There are very good treatments provided by specialists like those at the UVa Heart and Vascular Center that can help improve symptoms and even stop the progression of heart failure.
Dr. Leora Yarboro is chief of cardiac surgery at UVa Health.