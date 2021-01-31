Ask the Expert: What are the most common symptoms of heart failure?

Treating heart failure often requires some initial tests to determine the cause and severity of the disease. A very common non-invasive test that we often use is an ultrasound of the heart, or ECHO. This allows us to measure the ejection fraction, or “heart squeeze,” as well as look at how well the valves are functioning. A second test may look at the coronary arteries that supply the heart muscle. If there is something structural in the vessels or the valves that can be fixed, then patients may be referred to a heart surgeon or interventional cardiologist for treatment.

If there is nothing structural to fix, then medicines are prescribed to help decrease the work the heart has to do. This is done by controlling high blood pressure and reducing any excess fluid in the body.

While medicine alone works for most people, those patients with advanced heart failure may experience frequent hospital admissions. For these individuals, heart pumps and even a heart transplant can be lifesaving.

The most important message for anyone who experiences symptoms of heart failure is to see a healthcare provider. There are very good treatments provided by specialists like those at the UVa Heart and Vascular Center that can help improve symptoms and even stop the progression of heart failure.

For more information on heart failure treatments at UVa, please visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-failure-transplant.

Dr. Leora Yarboro is chief of cardiac surgery at UVa Health.