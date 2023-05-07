What are the most common signs and symptoms of a stroke?

A stroke is a serious medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced. This can occur due to blockage of an artery or because of bleeding into the brain. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of a stroke so you can get help quickly. The faster you get treatment, the better your chances of recovery.

The most common signs and symptoms of a stroke can vary depending on which part of the brain is affected, but they can include sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body; trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden confusion; trouble seeing in one or both eyes; difficulty walking; and dizziness or loss of balance.

One challenge with recognizing a stroke is that sometimes only one or two of the most common symptoms are present. So, remembering what to look out for is particularly important. To help people remember the most common signs and symptoms of a stroke, a simple acronym can be used: BEFAST.

BEFAST stands for:

Balance: sudden loss of balance or coordination

Eyes: sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Face: sudden weakness or drooping on one side of the face

Arm: sudden weakness or numbness in one arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Speech: sudden difficulty speaking or understanding speech

Time: time to call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur

In addition to the BEFAST acronym, there are other signs and symptoms of a stroke that you should be aware of. These can include sudden severe headache with no known cause or sudden loss of hearing.

An important component of recognizing a stroke is how suddenly the symptoms appear. In general, symptoms that develop quickly have a higher chance to be caused by a stroke than those that come on slowly. However, there are some conditions that can mimic a stroke, but a healthcare provider will need to determine whether a stroke is occurring.

It is also important to remember that someone suffering a stroke may not recognize what is happening or may be in denial and refuse to seek help. This is a situation where family or friends can make a huge difference in preventing death or disability by quickly recognizing that something is not right.

If you suspect that you or someone you know is experiencing a stroke, call 911 immediately. Every minute counts, and the faster you can get medical attention, the better the chances of a successful recovery. Remember to stay calm, and act quickly if you notice any of the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

For more information about stroke care at UVa Health’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, visit uvahealth.com/services/stroke.