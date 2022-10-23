Ask the Expert: What are the most common signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer?

What are the most common signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer, and what treatments are available?

One of the greatest challenges of pancreatic cancer is that it is often diagnosed in later stages. While pancreatic cancer frequently takes years to develop and grow, there are few to no symptoms during this initial phase.

Over time, symptoms can develop from the cancer pressing into nearby areas, causing blockage or pain. As the cancer grows, people may develop vague abdominal or mid-back pain, as the pancreas sits towards of the back of the abdomen. They may also experience a decreased appetite, nausea and weight loss.

Once cancer in the pancreas blocks surrounding areas, typically a bile or pancreatic duct, additional symptoms are likely to develop. These include jaundice or yellowing of the skin, light-colored bowel movements and dark-colored urine. This can often be painless, with family members noticing skin color changes and recommending their loved one seek medical attention. Physicians refer to this as “painless jaundice.”

Once diagnosed, pancreatic cancer can grow quickly if not treated. By far, the most effective treatment is surgery. This often involves a large, intensive procedure called a Whipple surgery or a smaller, less-intensive procedure called a pancreatectomy, depending on the patient’s anatomy. Most people will require a Whipple.

The timing of this surgery is key. Historically, people would undergo surgery with the intent of curing pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, a large number of these people will still have cancer after surgery or it will grow back within two to three years after surgery. For these reasons, many people will have chemotherapy before or after surgery, called neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy respectively. This approach allows for a more successful surgery and significant improvement in cure rates.

If pancreatic cancer has spread outside the pancreas, particularly to other organs, then surgery is no longer an effective treatment. Given the limited early symptoms, many people are diagnosed in this terrible situation. Treatment then centers on medications, most commonly intravenous chemotherapy, which can be very effective.

Chemotherapy, however, does not cure this cancer and has the side effects we are familiar with, including nausea, vomiting, low blood counts, fatigue, hair loss and diarrhea. In these situations, the goals of treatment shift from curing pancreatic cancer to living with it and balancing a patient’s quality of life with the length of a patient’s life. At times, chemotherapy can impact this balance, and adjustments or breaks from treatment are needed.

While immunotherapy medications (such as Opdivo and Keytruda) have revolutionized the treatment of other cancers such as lung cancer and melanomas, these medications are not very effective for pancreatic cancer. Clinical trials are ongoing to improve our treatment options and limit the side effects.

For more information about pancreatic cancer care at UVa Health, visituvahealth.com/ services/pancreatic-cancer.