Ask the Expert: What are the most common questions about concussions?

What are the most common questions about concussions?

Concussions are a fairly common type of brain injury that may occur with a hit to the head or hard blow to the body that transmits force to the head.

In recent surveys, about 30% of adults (J Head Trauma Rehabil, 2020) and 23% of adolescents (JAMA, 2021) reported having had at least one concussion. We often think of concussion as a sports-related injury, but concussions can also occur off the playing field, such as in motor vehicle collisions, falls and other accidents.

In the past 20 years, there has been a growing understanding that a concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that deserves care and respect. The brain heals on its own with time, but we have also learned that there are important strategies that can help with recovery.

Here are some of the more common questions we get:

Q: Does a concussion mean there is bruising in my brain?

A: If you have a concussion, there is no bleeding or bruising in your brain. The force that the brain sustains causes some damage at a microscopic/cellular level (so we can’t see it on a regular brain scan like a CT or an MRI) and also causes an imbalance in brain chemicals.

Q: How do I know if I have a concussion?

A: Symptoms with a concussion can include:

■ a bad headache

■ blurry vision or double vision

■ dizziness

■ nausea and maybe vomiting

■ balance problems

■ confusion or grogginess

■ being more emotional

Q: What should people do if they get a concussion?

A: If there is any question of a head injury during sports, take time away from the game to be evaluated. If there has been a concussion, sit out for the rest of the game.

Then, listen to what your brain and body need. The first day or so, most people just need to take it easy and rest. Make sure to eat and drink as you normally would, because your brain needs a lot of energy to heal. After one or two days, try to start getting back to a normal daily routine — do as much as possible without symptoms flaring up. If symptoms do bother you, take a break.

Taking Tylenol or ibuprofen as needed is OK for a couple of weeks. Talking in person, listening to recorded lectures or podcasts and reading on paper are often most tolerable ways to keep up with school or work. A little time on the phone or the computer can also be fine. The most unhelpful things to do are to stay isolated in bed. Getting up and moving around is one of the best ways to promote healing. Also keeping connected with family and friends is very important, especially for those in school.

Q: How long does it take to get better?

A: Usually people feel bad for a few days — possibly with ongoing headaches, mood changes, sleep changes or difficulty concentrating.

As the brain heals, symptoms gradually lessen over time, and most people feel back to normal by about two weeks. Even if symptoms have gone away, research indicates that the brain probably needs a full three to four weeks to fully heal (Br J Sports Med, 2017).

Q: What if I still don’t feel good after three to four weeks?

A: Some people take a little longer to feel better. People with a history of headaches, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, attention/focus problems or stressful situations are at higher risk for a longer recovery. Neck injuries and eye strain that sometimes accompany a concussion can contribute to longer-lasting symptoms. Depending on the symptoms, physical therapy, occupational therapy and/or medications can help a lot.

Q: I have had a few concussions; does this mean my brain is never going to work well again?

A: There is great concern that having multiple concussions can cause lasting brain injury. This is likely the case for those who sustain many years’ worth of repetitive concussions without adequate time to heal in between (like a concussion every few weeks). The degree of accumulated injury is also likely very much related to a person’s genetics and physiology.

Most people recover very well after a concussion and can go on to participate in high-level academic and professional activities. For example, in one survey, about 43% of orthopedic and neurosurgery department heads had reported history of at least one concussion (J Neurosurg Pediatr, 2018).

Concussions are something that we must recognize and respect and allow time for healing, but know they will heal.

Dr. Kristen Heinan is a pediatric neurologist at UVa Health and UVa Children’s specializing in concussion and traumatic brain injury.