Ask the Expert: What are the most common pediatric ear deformities?

What are the most common pediatric ear deformities, and what treatments are available?

Our ears are formed by a complex folded pattern of cartilage and skin. There is a range of sizes and shapes that are considered “normal,” while other patterns are considered abnormal.

The most common ear deformity involves an ear that has the correct amount of cartilage and skin but has folded incorrectly. This can affect 5% to 10% of all newborns and includes ears that stick out too far, have wavy edges or folds that are either too many or too few.

There is a commonly held belief that these ear deformities will get better on their own, but this is true for only about 30% of babies. While misshapen ears don’t typically affect hearing or function, they can be a significant source of social ridicule and bullying.

The good news is that for many ear deformities, the folding can be corrected with a non-invasive procedure to produce a more normal-looking ear. Ear molding involves applying custom plastic molds to the ear to reshape the cartilage to the desired shape over a series of four to eight weeks. When molding is started very early in life (before 1 month of age), it can successfully re-shape ears in 90% of babies and create permanent results. Ear molding does not work well later in life, so older children may need to have surgery to correct these deformities if they are not treated sooner.

Dr. Sam Oyer is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at UVa Health and UVa Children’s.