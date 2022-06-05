 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: What are the most common heart rhythm disorders?

  • 0

What are the most common heart rhythm disorders, and what treatments are available?

Broadly, heart rhythm disorders can be broken down between those that make the heart go too slow and those that make it go too fast.

Slow heart rhythms (bradycardia) occur when there is disease in the electrical system of the heart. Older patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease or heart failure are more likely to develop this problem. Symptoms include fatigue, an inability to exercise and, in severe cases, fainting.

The only real treatment for bradycardia is a pacemaker. Pacemakers have become very sophisticated and can be implanted through an outpatient procedure. Most pacemaker systems are placed in the shoulder, with a small generator under the skin and the wires passed through a vein to the heart. In select patients, a small “leadless” pacemaker implanted directly in the heart through a catheter can be a good option.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The most common fast heart rhythm disorder (tachycardia) is atrial fibrillation. This is a fast, irregular heart rhythm. While it is often seen in older patients with other health problems, it is not uncommon in young patients with no other medical conditions. Symptoms vary for each patient, but most patients experience palpitations, fatigue and an inability to exercise.

People are also reading…

This rhythm disorder can be controlled with medications or a procedure called catheter ablation. With this procedure, small catheters are placed through the femoral veins to the heart. The ablation removes or isolates the areas where the atrial fibrillation originates. Importantly, there is also a stroke risk associated with atrial fibrillation. This can be addressed by either blood thinner medications or an outpatient procedure to place a device in the left atrial appendage, which is the area in the heart where blood clots can form.

In younger patients, the most common arrhythmia is supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). Patients with SVT have an extra electrical pathway which, in combination with their normal conduction system, allows a circuit to form. This leads to a very rapid, regular heartbeat and causes severe palpitations for most patients. Outpatient catheter ablation to remove that extra electrical pathway is strongly recommended for SVT, as it provides a cure for almost all patients.

The most concerning tachycardias originate in the ventricle of the heart and can be life threatening. Ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF) usually occur in patients with other heart disease, particularly prior heart attacks or heart failure. Patients experiencing VT or VF require immediate defibrillation to survive, which is why automatic external defibrillators are available in many public spaces.

Implanted defibrillators, similar to pacemakers, are offered to patients who are known to be high risk for VT or VF. Catheter ablation or medications are offered to patients with recurrent episodes of these arrhythmias. Patients with a history of heart disease should speak to their physician about their risk of sudden death and whether they should consider an implanted defibrillator.

For more information about heart rhythm disorders, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-rhythm.

Dr. Pamela Mason is a cardiologist at UVa Health’s Heart and Vascular Center specializing in heart rhythm disorders. 

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Black communities have been hit especially hard amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. The sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the Philadelphia's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt before the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.

Pfizer to offer low-cost medicines, vaccines to poor nations

Pfizer to offer low-cost medicines, vaccines to poor nations

Pfizer says it will provide nearly two dozen products at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries. That includes its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. The pharmaceutical giant said early Wednesday that it is launching a program aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. Most of those nations are in Africa. The drugmaker aims to provide medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, some cancers and rare and inflammatory conditions. A company spokeswoman says only a small number of the medicines and vaccines are currently available in those countries.

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Oregon botched drug treatment plan tied to decriminalization

Oregon botched drug treatment plan tied to decriminalization

Oregon officials and lawmakers say efforts to get millions of dollars in funding to treatment centers and related services as part of the state's pioneering drug decriminalization have been botched even as drug addictions and overdoses increase. Oregonians passed Ballot Measure 110 in 2020 decriminalizing possession of personal amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs — the first in the nation to do so. The ballot measure redirected millions of dollars in tax revenues from the state’s legal marijuana industry to treatment, but applications for funding stacked up after state officials underestimated the work required to vet them and to get the money out the door.

Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

One of the most booming cities in the U.S. over the past decade thinks that it grew even bigger than the U.S. Census Bureau says it did. Austin, Texas, has become the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census figures. It filed an appeal with the Census Bureau last week saying that it has more than the 961,855 residents tallied during the nation’s once-a-decade head count. Austin officials believe 7,000 housing units were missed. Among the 50 biggest U.S. cities, Austin had the second-largest growth rate in the nation: almost 22% between 2010 and 2020. Fort Worth, Texas, experienced the largest growth rate: 24%.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert