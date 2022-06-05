Ask the Expert: What are the most common heart rhythm disorders?

What are the most common heart rhythm disorders, and what treatments are available?

Broadly, heart rhythm disorders can be broken down between those that make the heart go too slow and those that make it go too fast.

Slow heart rhythms (bradycardia) occur when there is disease in the electrical system of the heart. Older patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease or heart failure are more likely to develop this problem. Symptoms include fatigue, an inability to exercise and, in severe cases, fainting.

The only real treatment for bradycardia is a pacemaker. Pacemakers have become very sophisticated and can be implanted through an outpatient procedure. Most pacemaker systems are placed in the shoulder, with a small generator under the skin and the wires passed through a vein to the heart. In select patients, a small “leadless” pacemaker implanted directly in the heart through a catheter can be a good option.

The most common fast heart rhythm disorder (tachycardia) is atrial fibrillation. This is a fast, irregular heart rhythm. While it is often seen in older patients with other health problems, it is not uncommon in young patients with no other medical conditions. Symptoms vary for each patient, but most patients experience palpitations, fatigue and an inability to exercise.

This rhythm disorder can be controlled with medications or a procedure called catheter ablation. With this procedure, small catheters are placed through the femoral veins to the heart. The ablation removes or isolates the areas where the atrial fibrillation originates. Importantly, there is also a stroke risk associated with atrial fibrillation. This can be addressed by either blood thinner medications or an outpatient procedure to place a device in the left atrial appendage, which is the area in the heart where blood clots can form.

In younger patients, the most common arrhythmia is supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). Patients with SVT have an extra electrical pathway which, in combination with their normal conduction system, allows a circuit to form. This leads to a very rapid, regular heartbeat and causes severe palpitations for most patients. Outpatient catheter ablation to remove that extra electrical pathway is strongly recommended for SVT, as it provides a cure for almost all patients.

The most concerning tachycardias originate in the ventricle of the heart and can be life threatening. Ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF) usually occur in patients with other heart disease, particularly prior heart attacks or heart failure. Patients experiencing VT or VF require immediate defibrillation to survive, which is why automatic external defibrillators are available in many public spaces.

Implanted defibrillators, similar to pacemakers, are offered to patients who are known to be high risk for VT or VF. Catheter ablation or medications are offered to patients with recurrent episodes of these arrhythmias. Patients with a history of heart disease should speak to their physician about their risk of sudden death and whether they should consider an implanted defibrillator.

For more information about heart rhythm disorders, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-rhythm.

Dr. Pamela Mason is a cardiologist at UVa Health’s Heart and Vascular Center specializing in heart rhythm disorders.