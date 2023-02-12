What are the most common conditions treated by pediatric ear, nose and throat doctors, and what treatments are available?

Pediatric otolaryngologists (also known as ear, nose and throat doctors, or ENTs) spend an extra one to two years after general ENT training focused on high-level care for children.

We treat children with severe airway issues, head and neck tumors and many other issues. However, the most common things we treat are still “bread and butter” ENT problems, such as ear infections, strep throat and snoring issues.

For ear issues, ear tube placement remains the most common intervention. This involves placement of a tube through the ear drum to treat infections and ear fluid. Over time, however, we have become less aggressive with placement of ear tubes — guided by research and recommendations from the American Academy of Otolaryngology.

For children with ear infections, we are focusing more on fluid that stays behind the ear drum for extended periods of time, rather than the number of infections. This fluid causes temporary hearing loss, which can influence speech development.

Due to risks from anesthesia (which is required for ear tube placement) and the potential for tubes to cause a hole in the ear drum, it is no longer recommended to place tubes for ear infections that do not have long-lasting fluid. Ultimately, the risks of those issues outweigh the benefit of the tubes. Children will “outgrow” ear infections around age 2 or 3 due to changes in skull shape and muscle maturity. So sometimes the waiting game, while occasionally painful, can be the safest approach.

When we deal with issues related to the tonsils, most specifically strep throat and snoring, we are also trying to focus on when surgery is needed and doing the smallest procedure possible. For strep throat, there is research-based criteria to guide ENTs on when to remove tonsils. This is seven infections in one year, five infections per year for two years or three infections per year for three years. We have found that if patients do not meet these criteria, there is a strong chance they will improve over the next year. If those criteria are met, however, then removal is reasonable.

Sleep issues can be a bit more complex. The most common causes of breathing issues during sleep in children are enlarged tonsils and adenoids (the adenoids are tonsil tissue in the back of the nose). When enlarged, these can obstruct the airway during sleep, leading to snoring and even sleep apnea. The traditional treatment is tonsil and adenoid removal. But if you know anyone who has been through this procedure, the recovery is not easy.

At UVa Health, we are using new and alternative techniques for tonsil removal, including shaving the tonsils. These procedures can reduce the pain and bleeding that can cause such a long recovery. We are also using endoscopes (small, flexible tubes with a camera) to evaluate sleep at the time of surgery to see if we can do smaller procedures that are likely to get similar results. Ultimately, we are constantly trying to improve the care we can offer to all patients, young or older.

