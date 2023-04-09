What are the most common causes of orthopedic trauma during spring and summer, and what can people do to reduce their risks?

The return of warm weather not only lifts our spirits; it brings us back outside to enjoy all the activities the outdoors offer. Unfortunately, with outdoor recreation comes the risk of hand and wrist injuries.

Getting back into the garden is good for the soul and the plants, but can also put fingers in danger. Lawn mowers and saws for home improvement projects (like that new deck) are the two most common ways our patients lose fingers.

Lawnmowers are a common cause of orthopedic trauma, usually to the feet and hands. Never tamper with the "kill switch" on a mower, and never put your hands near moving mower blades. When you must clean your mower's blade, make sure the mower is turned off or unplugged, and wear gloves. Avoid mowing wet grass to avoid clogs, and clean the mower blades with a hose after each use.

Table saws are the most common cause of fingertip amputations, but skill saws, routers and jointers are common culprits as well. Follow the manufacturer's directions when using power tools, and never uninstall any provided guards or other safety shields. Use the "pushers" provided with table saws and make sure to keep your hands well clear of the blade when cutting. Unlike with mowers, you shouldn't wear gloves when using power saws because they can get caught and pull your hand toward the blade.

Power saws often have a wide "zone of injury" that damages not just the tissue at the site of the cut, but all around the cut as well, which makes it more difficult to reattach any amputated digits. If you do sustain an amputation, rinse the amputated digit and hand immediately. Wrap the amputated digit in a damp paper towel, place that inside a plastic baggy, and put the baggy on ice. Bring it with you to the hospital. If the digit is still attached, wrap it up and give it as much support as possible to help preserve the attached tissues.

It's important to know that most of the time, we won't be able to attach an amputated digit. Even when they are successful, replantations often result in a stiff and insensate (or numb) digit that is not as functional as a normal finger.

The Fourth of July is the highlight of summer for many people, and also one of the busiest days of the year for orthopedic trauma. Fireworks can cause catastrophic injuries, including amputations of fingers and sometimes a person's entire hand, as well as injuries to eyes, ears and other parts of the body. Even smaller fireworks like sparklers, firecrackers, and bottle rockets can cause serious injuries.

Larger fireworks like mortars and M80s cause the most damage. Blast injuries cause amputations that often cannot be replanted and often require multiple surgeries or soft tissue transfers from other parts of the body. My best advice to avoid injuries from fireworks is to leave fireworks to the professionals. You can have a wonderful day with friends and family that won't end in the emergency department.

For more information about hand and upper extremity care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/hand-surgeons.