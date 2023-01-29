 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: What are the most common causes of ACL injuries?

What are the most common causes of ACL injuries, and what repair options are available?

“I was playing basketball and landed funny.”

“I was skiing, and my bindings didn’t release.”

“I was playing soccer and tried to dodge an opponent and my knee gave way.”

Stories like this are common in my clinic and often herald an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of the knee. The ACL is one of four knee ligaments and injuries to it often require surgical treatment — especially in young athletes.

ACL injuries have sidelined many athletes. But unlike in the past, with good surgery and rehabilitation, athletes are usually only out for one season.

The ligament is vulnerable to injury during non-contact pivoting events like those described above. Patients relate that they felt (or even heard) a “pop,” are unable to return to play and their knees swelled up almost immediately. The diagnosis is made with a physical examination and confirmed with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Surgical treatment of ACL injuries usually involves reconstruction rather than repair. Reconstruction involves using a portion of one of the tendons from the patient’s own knee (autograft) or a donated tendon (allograft) to replace the ACL. Autografts are strongly preferred for young patients because of a high failure rate of allografts in these patients. The grafts (typically a patellar tendon, quadriceps tendon or hamstring tendon) are delivered into tunnels using arthroscopic techniques and secured with screws or buttons. ACL repair (actually re-attaching the ligament to the bone) historically has a high failure rate, but newer techniques that use suture supplementation or synthetic conduits show promise. However, although these newer techniques are intriguing, I recommend proceeding with caution until proper scientific studies are completed.

Rehabilitation is key to successful ACL reconstruction and return to play. Restoring range of motion and muscle (especially quadriceps) strength is essential. Numerous scientific studies from our research group at UVa Health, for which we were awarded the University of Virginia’s research collaboration award, have helped improve orthopedic surgeons’ ability to allow athletes to return to play.

For more information about care for knee injuries at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/sports-medicine/knee-care.

Dr. Mark D. Miller is the S. Ward Casscells Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at UVa Health and the current [resident of the American Orthpaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM).

