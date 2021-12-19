Ask the Expert: What are some symptoms and signs that could signal dementia?

When visiting with older friends and loved ones around the holidays, what are some symptoms and signs that could signal dementia or similar conditions?

The holidays are often a time for reconnecting with family, loved ones and close friends. As you meet with older family and friends you may not have seen for a while due to the pandemic, it is possible that you may see or hear things that may make you concerned that they are experiencing a memory disorder, such as Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia.

However, it can be tough to distinguish between changes that are truly concerning versus things that happen to all of us as part of the regular aging process.

As you enjoy your time with older family and friends, here are some signs to watch out for that could signal someone is experiencing a memory disorder:

■ Repeating questions or stories with no recognition that they have already been addressed.

■ Their house is generally less cared for or is especially messy, with things out of place.

■ Their vehicle has unexplained scratches or dents.