Ask the Expert: What are some symptoms and signs that could signal dementia?
Ask the Expert: What are some symptoms and signs that could signal dementia?

When visiting with older friends and loved ones around the holidays, what are some symptoms and signs that could signal dementia or similar conditions?

The holidays are often a time for reconnecting with family, loved ones and close friends. As you meet with older family and friends you may not have seen for a while due to the pandemic, it is possible that you may see or hear things that may make you concerned that they are experiencing a memory disorder, such as Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia.

However, it can be tough to distinguish between changes that are truly concerning versus things that happen to all of us as part of the regular aging process.

As you enjoy your time with older family and friends, here are some signs to watch out for that could signal someone is experiencing a memory disorder:

■ Repeating questions or stories with no recognition that they have already been addressed.

■ Their house is generally less cared for or is especially messy, with things out of place.

■ Their vehicle has unexplained scratches or dents.

■ They are unable to recognize familiar people. (Trouble recalling names, on the other hand, happens with normal aging and should not be alarming.)

■ They are wearing clothing that is inappropriate for the event and the weather and out of character for the individual, or they are wearing clothes that are dirty or stained.

■ You see evidence that they are answering telemarketers, giving money away or spending money in a way that is out of character for them.

■ They have significant anxiety or are feeling overwhelmed about upcoming events that is out of proportion to the event and out of character for them.

If an older friend or family member exhibits any of these signs, it is important to get him or her evaluated by a professional who specializes in memory disorders and can help diagnose the changes and provide options to ensure that your friend or loved one is well cared for.

For more information about dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders, visit uvahealth.com/services/alzheimers-memory-disorders.

Dr. Carol Manning is a neuropsychologist and director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at UVa Health. 

