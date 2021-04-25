Ask the Expert: What are some simple changes to prevent distracted driving?

What are some simple changes you can make to reduce your risk for distracted driving?

“I’m good at texting and driving because I don’t have to look at my phone, so I can keep my eyes on the road.” This is a statement I’ve heard plenty of times before.

However, the data on motor vehicle crashes tell a different story. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death and injury for those ages 15-24, and the second-leading cause of traumatic death overall. In fact, recent data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on distracted driving-related fatalities in 2020 show that Charlottesville, unfortunately, made the top five.

There are three types of distracted driving:

Visual — taking your eyes off the road

Cognitive — taking your mind off driving

Manual — taking your hands off the wheel