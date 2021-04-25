Ask the Expert: What are some simple changes to prevent distracted driving?

What are some simple changes you can make to reduce your risk for distracted driving?
“I’m good at texting and driving because I don’t have to look at my phone, so I can keep my eyes on the road.” This is a statement I’ve heard plenty of times before.
However, the data on motor vehicle crashes tell a different story. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death and injury for those ages 15-24, and the second-leading cause of traumatic death overall. In fact, recent data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on distracted driving-related fatalities in 2020 show that Charlottesville, unfortunately, made the top five.
There are three types of distracted driving:
Visual — taking your eyes off the road
Cognitive — taking your mind off driving
Manual — taking your hands off the wheel
According to DriveSmart VA, texting or doing anything with your phone in your hands while driving increases your crash risk by 2,300%, because it involves all three kinds of distraction — manual, visual and cognitive. Research from Virginia Tech show that 80% of all crashes and 65% of all near crashes involve driver inattention within three seconds of the crash. Similarly, phone calls, voice texting and talking with passengers still require you to split your attention between the conversation and driving.
A new hands-free driving law in Virginia went into effect Jan. 1, 2021, to address texting and driving. In Virginia, it is now illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device (such as a smartphone) while driving a moving motor vehicle on Virginia highways. Violating the law is punishable by a $125 fine for a first offense and a $250 fine for all subsequent offenses. Breaking the law in a highway work zone earns a mandatory $250 fine.
In addition to putting your phone away, here are three simple changes you can make to reduce your risk of distracted driving.
Get your sleepSleep deprivation is a common problem for teens and causes drivers to be less alert behind the wheel. As a result, teens — and especially young men — have a high risk of drowsy driving. Although individual sleep needs vary, most teens need nine and a half hours of sleep each night. Research shows that hours seven through nine are most beneficial for teens and adults.
Create a family
driving contractA family driving agreement is a set of agreed-upon rules and conditions that all family members agree to follow. According to the CDC, teens are more likely to follow jointly set household driving rules. Parents and teens should work together to set clear rules for family members behind the wheel, and all parties should sign the contract.
Turn on drive mode on your smart phoneAT&T DriveMode: Auto activates when the car is traveling more than 15 mph and silences all notifications. It automatically turns off after the car has come to a complete stop. If the app is turned off while still driving, a message is sent to parents.
iOS 11 Distracted Driving Feature: When this feature is activated, it will mute all notifications until the car has come to a complete stop. You can even adjust the message that is sent out.
For more information on injury prevention, visit uvahealth.com/services/primary-care/injury-prevention.
Elizabeth Horton is UVa Health System’s injury prevention coordinator.