Ask the Expert: What are some signs your child might have a bleeding disorder?

What are some signs your child might have a bleeding disorder? When should you consult a doctor?

Kids often bruise and can have bleeding, but it can be difficult to know what is normal and when to be concerned. Common symptoms include bruising, nosebleeds and menstrual bleeding. We will touch on each of these here. Bleeding in other locations, such as in urine or stool, is always abnormal and should lead to a visit with your doctor.

Bruising

Normal bruises are small, usually flat and will resolve usually over one to two weeks, and can change colors as your body heals. Kids will very often have bruises on their knees or shins and sometimes on their forearms, but bruises rarely occur on the face, neck, ears, chest or buttocks. If your child has large bruises, or bruises in unusual locations, you should take a photo with your phone to document it and contact your doctor.

Nosebleeds

Depending on age, 30% to 60% of kids will experience nosebleeds, sometimes related to infection, irritation, nasal dryness or picking their nose. Nosebleeds are usually brief, but can be scary for kids and parents, because even a small amount of blood from the nose can look like a lot.

Nosebleeds typically last less than 10 minutes and can best be stopped by maintaining pressure on the soft part of the nose for several minutes until the bleeding stops. If your child suffers from frequent nosebleeds, dabbing a pea-sized amount of Vaseline inside the nostrils with a cotton swab at bedtime and using a humidifier can help prevent dryness and irritation. If nosebleeds are lasting more than 10 to 15 minutes despite maintaining pressure continuously, or are becoming frequent even after use of Vaseline and the humidifier, you should consult your doctor.

Heavy periods

It can be difficult to determine if periods are normal in young girls. When periods first start, they can be irregular. A typical period lasts less than seven days, and may require changing a pad or tampon every 4-6 hours. Concerning symptoms can include: bleeding lasting longer than seven days, changing a pad or tampon for soaking every one to two hours, passing large clots greater than the size of a quarter or leaking through to clothes.

Heavy periods can lead to anemia and low iron levels and cause fatigue, headaches or dizziness. A good rule of thumb is “when in doubt, check it out.” You can get a simple blood test to see if your child is anemic or iron deficient — but even if the blood test is normal, if she thinks her periods are heavy and she is missing out on school or activities, that alone is reason for evaluation and treatment.

You can talk to your pediatrician if your child has any of the above concerns. If nosebleeds are the main issue, a visit with an ear, nose and throat specialist may be helpful. An evaluation in pediatric hematology to assess for underlying bleeding abnormalities is also an option. If the concern is for heavy menstrual bleeding, UVa Health has a new clinic for adolescent young women with comprehensive evaluation by hematology, as well as an adolescent medicine physician.

If your child has several of these symptoms, it is possible he or she may have a bleeding problem and should be evaluated by a physician. To schedule an appointment, call (434) 924-8499.

Dr. Colleen Druzgal is a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at UVa Children’s who specializes in bleeding disorders. Dr. Susan Gray is a pediatrician at UVa Children’s who specializes in teen health and pediatric primary care.