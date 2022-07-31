 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Expert: What are some of the most common breastfeeding challenges?

  • 0

What are some of the most common breastfeeding challenges, and what help is available for breastfeeding mothers?

The biggest challenge to breastfeeding are the communities, systems and structures that we live in.

For starters, many of us go into parenthood with little or no breastfeeding knowledge or experience. Many of us do not have friends or family who successfully breastfed, as in the 1980s and early 1990s the vast majority of babies were fed formula to some extent before we knew how important breastfeeding truly was. Only in the past 15 years have breastfeeding rates been steadily rising back toward where they previously had been for hundreds of thousands of years.

Traditional prenatal care is very focused on ensuring a healthy pregnancy, and current systems often do little to prepare us for the transition to parenthood. Families receive a great deal of marketing from the industry that produces formula. This includes receiving formula samples in the mail, a practice known to be a risk factor for stopping breastfeeding earlier than intended. Very few people know that breast milk is produced in a “demand and then supply” fashion, making frequent feedings essential for making the right amount of milk. Infant formula is a great product for when there are medical reasons to supplement breastfeeding, but in most circumstances, giving the baby formula can make it harder to establish breastfeeding.

People are also reading…

Although UVa Health and UVa Children’s have implemented them, not all hospitals have yet implemented the World Health Organization’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, which have been shown to help mothers successfully start and continue breastfeeding even out to 12 months.

The Ten Steps include placing the baby immediately in uninterrupted skin-to-skin contact with the mother after birth for at least the first hour, or until the baby has achieved his or her first breastfeeding. Other practices, such as allowing newborns to stay with their mothers in the room 24 hours a day, helping mothers with latching the baby in a comfortable way, and encouraging feeding with every cue are evidence-based ways to provide the very best start to infant feeding.

Many people think that pain is a “natural” part of breastfeeding. In reality, pain is a healthy sign to detach baby and reposition so the nipple is not compressed or rubbed to allow for the flow of milk freely through the multiple ducts that travel through the nipple.

Finally, the U.S. is one of the only developed nations without universal, paid maternity leave. Some mothers have to return to work before their baby is 6 weeks old, and not all workplaces have yet adopted practices supportive of lactating employees. Combined with the loss of the “village” — as many young families are separated from their extended family and mothers’ partners also have to return to work — means that new mothers are often left to fend for themselves and the new baby.

Here are some ways to help overcome some of these challenges: Learn about breastfeeding by talking to people who have successfully breastfed, taking a prenatal breastfeeding class, and surrounding yourself with breastfeeding “cheerleaders.” Seek out clinicians who support breastfeeding, have your baby at a Baby Friendly®-designated hospital like UVa Medical Center, and seek help early and often if you experience any nipple pain. Familiarize yourself with your rights to express your milk when you return to work.

Resources to contact include:

■ UVa Health’s Breastfeeding Medicine program (uvahealth.com/locations/profile/breastfeeding-medicine-clinic)

■ La Leche League

■ Local breastfeeding support groups

Dr. Ann Kellams is a pediatrician and lactation consultant who directs UVa Health’s Breastfeeding Medicine Program.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

A rare and sometimes deadly bacteria — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States. U.S. health officials say they found the bacteria on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease. Officials say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday sent an alert to doctors about the discovery. The bacteria can cause an illness called melioidosis. It’s treatable if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia and blood infections if not properly treated.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

President Joe Biden is hailing a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as a giant step forward for the country. He spoke Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. Just Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead. On Thursday, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, one senator said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert