Ask the Expert: What are some of the most common breastfeeding challenges?

What are some of the most common breastfeeding challenges, and what help is available for breastfeeding mothers?

The biggest challenge to breastfeeding are the communities, systems and structures that we live in.

For starters, many of us go into parenthood with little or no breastfeeding knowledge or experience. Many of us do not have friends or family who successfully breastfed, as in the 1980s and early 1990s the vast majority of babies were fed formula to some extent before we knew how important breastfeeding truly was. Only in the past 15 years have breastfeeding rates been steadily rising back toward where they previously had been for hundreds of thousands of years.

Traditional prenatal care is very focused on ensuring a healthy pregnancy, and current systems often do little to prepare us for the transition to parenthood. Families receive a great deal of marketing from the industry that produces formula. This includes receiving formula samples in the mail, a practice known to be a risk factor for stopping breastfeeding earlier than intended. Very few people know that breast milk is produced in a “demand and then supply” fashion, making frequent feedings essential for making the right amount of milk. Infant formula is a great product for when there are medical reasons to supplement breastfeeding, but in most circumstances, giving the baby formula can make it harder to establish breastfeeding.

Although UVa Health and UVa Children’s have implemented them, not all hospitals have yet implemented the World Health Organization’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, which have been shown to help mothers successfully start and continue breastfeeding even out to 12 months.

The Ten Steps include placing the baby immediately in uninterrupted skin-to-skin contact with the mother after birth for at least the first hour, or until the baby has achieved his or her first breastfeeding. Other practices, such as allowing newborns to stay with their mothers in the room 24 hours a day, helping mothers with latching the baby in a comfortable way, and encouraging feeding with every cue are evidence-based ways to provide the very best start to infant feeding.

Many people think that pain is a “natural” part of breastfeeding. In reality, pain is a healthy sign to detach baby and reposition so the nipple is not compressed or rubbed to allow for the flow of milk freely through the multiple ducts that travel through the nipple.

Finally, the U.S. is one of the only developed nations without universal, paid maternity leave. Some mothers have to return to work before their baby is 6 weeks old, and not all workplaces have yet adopted practices supportive of lactating employees. Combined with the loss of the “village” — as many young families are separated from their extended family and mothers’ partners also have to return to work — means that new mothers are often left to fend for themselves and the new baby.

Here are some ways to help overcome some of these challenges: Learn about breastfeeding by talking to people who have successfully breastfed, taking a prenatal breastfeeding class, and surrounding yourself with breastfeeding “cheerleaders.” Seek out clinicians who support breastfeeding, have your baby at a Baby Friendly®-designated hospital like UVa Medical Center, and seek help early and often if you experience any nipple pain. Familiarize yourself with your rights to express your milk when you return to work.

Resources to contact include:

■ UVa Health’s Breastfeeding Medicine program (uvahealth.com/locations/profile/breastfeeding-medicine-clinic)

■ La Leche League

■ Local breastfeeding support groups