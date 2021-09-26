Ask the Expert: What are some effective methods for coping with grief?

What are some effective methods for coping with grief?

As a board-certified, licensed clinical psychologist, I help people cope with grief related to the death of a loved one. Death is never easy to approach, and with recent pandemic-related illnesses and deaths, many of us are unfortunately having to face the deaths of our loved ones sooner than we may have expected.

Each death is unique, so understanding the relationships and experiences of people is important in guiding them through their grief.

Coping with the loss of a close friend or family member may be one of the hardest challenges that many of us face. When we lose someone suddenly or lose a close family member or partner, the loss can be especially intense. Even though we all understand that loss is a natural part of life, we can still be overcome by shock and confusion, leading to significant feelings of sadness or depression.

Although the sadness typically improves as time passes, grieving is an important process that can help us cope with these feelings. It is important to remember that there is no “normal” time period for grieving, and that each person grieves differently. However, the American Psychological Association does provide some strategies that may help people cope with grief and help come to terms with loss: