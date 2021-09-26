Ask the Expert: What are some effective methods for coping with grief?

What are some effective methods for coping with grief?
As a board-certified, licensed clinical psychologist, I help people cope with grief related to the death of a loved one. Death is never easy to approach, and with recent pandemic-related illnesses and deaths, many of us are unfortunately having to face the deaths of our loved ones sooner than we may have expected.
Each death is unique, so understanding the relationships and experiences of people is important in guiding them through their grief.
Coping with the loss of a close friend or family member may be one of the hardest challenges that many of us face. When we lose someone suddenly or lose a close family member or partner, the loss can be especially intense. Even though we all understand that loss is a natural part of life, we can still be overcome by shock and confusion, leading to significant feelings of sadness or depression.
Although the sadness typically improves as time passes, grieving is an important process that can help us cope with these feelings. It is important to remember that there is no “normal” time period for grieving, and that each person grieves differently. However, the American Psychological Association does provide some strategies that may help people cope with grief and help come to terms with loss:
■ Take care of yourself and your family. Give yourself permission to rest, eat and exercise.
■ Accept your feelings. You may feel all kinds of emotions after the death of someone close to you. Sadness, anger, frustration and even exhaustion or relief are all normal.
■ Talk about the death of your loved one with trusted friends and colleagues in order to understand what happened and remember your friend or family member. Denying the death is not helpful and may ultimately make you feel worse.
■ Reach out and help others dealing with the loss. This can make you feel better and help others.
■ Remember and celebrate the lives of your loved ones. For example, you can donate in honor of the person who died, or plant a tree in his or her honor.
Remember that humans are resilient and many people will find their grief decreases naturally over time. If you feel stuck or overwhelmed by your emotions, or your grief is lasting longer than expected, it may be helpful to talk with a licensed psychologist, other mental health professional or clergy member who can help you cope with your feelings and find ways to get back on track.
For more information about mental health care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/mental-health.
Dr. J. Kim Penberthy is a board-certified, licensed clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and UVa Health.