Ask the Expert: What are some common poisoning issues during summer?

What are some common poisoning issues during summer, and what are the best ways to stay safe?

During the summer season, UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center receives an increased number of calls. This occurs due to a number of factors, including the increased use of certain chemicals, family travel to sites that aren’t childproofed and more opportunities for exposure to various natural toxins.

For example, lawn and garden chemicals, such as herbicides and pesticides, are used more frequently during the summer and can be harmful if accidentally swallowed or contact the skin or eyes. Children can gain access to products utilized for outdoor activities, such as repellents, and easily ingest enough to develop significant toxicity.

Hydrocarbons such as kerosene, citronella oil and lamp oils are often purchased in large containers and then transferred into empty drink bottles for ease of use. These hydrocarbons can be accidentally ingested, easily enter the lungs and cause a dangerous chemical pneumonia.

Pool chemicals such as chlorine, when handled incorrectly, may give off toxic fumes that damage lungs and eyes. Exhaust from camping generators and boat motors can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Some plants, berries, and mushrooms that emerge in the summer are toxic to humans who ingest them. Foraging can be dangerous. “The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plants in Virginia” (med.virginia.edu/brpc/the-learning-center/the-socrates-project/) is an excellent resource for poisonous plants in Virginia.

Most snakes and spiders in Virginia are harmless, but a few are venomous, meaning they can inject venom through a bite. Be careful where you place your hands in dark, undisturbed places like sheds and crawlspaces. Wear shoes outdoors, especially in areas where the ground is obscured, such as forest floors. Leave snakes and spiders alone — they will rarely bite unless threatened.

A few simple steps can help keep you and your loved ones remain safe.

Label contents are meant to help protect us. Follow all instructions for using, storing and disposing products safely.

Measure products carefully. Twice the product does not give twice the results.

Keep chemical products in their original containers. Pouring products into unmarked bottles or dishes used for food and beverages is dangerous. Someone might eat or drink a product by mistake.

Protect young children by keeping all chemical products stored up high, out of sight and reach. Use locks and child-resistant packaging whenever possible.

If you have concerns or questions about poisons or toxins, call UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center directly any time of the day or night at (800) 451-1428. Calls are free, and all information is kept confidential. Be prepared and program the number into your smartphone.

For more information, visit med.virginia.edu/brpc/.

Dr. Christopher Holstege is director of UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center.