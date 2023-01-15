Ask the Expert: What are skilled nursing facilities?

What is a skilled nursing facility?

A skilled nursing facility is commonly referred to as a SNF, nursing home or subacute rehabilitation facility. This is a facility that provides specific, skilled care needs such as nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy or speech therapy. They can also provide complex wound care when needed. A stay in a skilled nursing facility is to address medical needs and often is covered by insurance policies.

When do you go to a skilled nursing facility?

Typically, people go to a skilled nursing facility after a medical event. A common scenario: someone is admitted to the hospital and his or her condition begins to improve, but the person’s not quite well enough to return home. In this situation, a stay in a skilled nursing facility can help improve strength and function before returning home. The majority of people transferred from the hospital to a skilled nursing facility later return home.

Who takes care of me when I’m at a skilled nursing facility?

Care in a skilled nursing facility is provided by a variety of people. There are nurses and nursing assistants who can provide care at the bedside and administer medicines. Patients in a skilled nursing facility are also required to have doctors see them. Based on regulations, the doctor needs to see the patient within two days of admission and then periodically throughout the stay.

The doctor can be the patient’s primary care physician or a geriatric and nursing home specialist. There are also therapists, social workers, nutritionists/dietitians, activity directors and other member of the care team who provide assistance.

How do I know which skilled nursing facility is right for me?

If you are being released from the hospital or have a change in your care needs, talk with your doctor to see if a stay in a skilled nursing facility could be the right place for your rehabilitation.

To schedule an appointment with a UVa Health geriatrician, call (434) 964-1333.