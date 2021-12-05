Ask the Expert: What are my retirement care community options?

What is a continuum of care retirement community?

A continuum of care retirement community (CCRC) is a community that accommodates care of its residents as their health care needs change over time. Typically, residents in a CCRC can adjust their care needs between independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care as needed. While skilled nursing care may be covered by medical insurance, other levels of care living are paid for privately and not covered by insurance plans.

How do I know which of these options is right for me?

Talk openly and honestly with your doctor about your care needs and care goals to start the discussions about which of these options may be right for you.

There are a variety of facilities in and around the Charlottesville area, and there are a host of community resources and organizations to help you find a good fit. One local resource is JABA, our Jefferson Area Board for Aging. You can get information on its website (jabacares.org) or by scheduling a meeting with one of its counselors.

To schedule an appointment with a UVa geriatrician, call (434) 982-6282.

Dr. Laurie R. Archbald-Pannone is a geriatrician and associate professor of medicine at UVa Health.