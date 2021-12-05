Ask the Expert: What are my retirement care community options?

What are the differences between assisted living facilities, independent living communities and continuum of care retirement communities?
What is an assisted living facility?
There are many different types of assisted living facilities. Generally, they are residential communities that often have separate apartments and common dining areas. People living in assisted living facilities generally can do most daily activities independently, but may require some assistance. The level of care provided will depend on the person’s care needs. Assisted living facilities are paid for privately and not covered by most health insurance plans. There are some assisted living facilities that may be covered if a person purchases and activates a long-term care insurance plan.
What is an independent living community?
There are many different types of independent living communities. Independent living communities are also commonly referred to as retirement communities, retirement homes or senior housing. They are residential communities for people with very few or minor care needs who want a place to live with little or no home maintenance and yard work. They often provide social activities and may provide some transportation. They are paid for privately and not covered by insurance plans.
What is a continuum of care retirement community?
A continuum of care retirement community (CCRC) is a community that accommodates care of its residents as their health care needs change over time. Typically, residents in a CCRC can adjust their care needs between independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care as needed. While skilled nursing care may be covered by medical insurance, other levels of care living are paid for privately and not covered by insurance plans.
How do I know which of these options is right for me?
Talk openly and honestly with your doctor about your care needs and care goals to start the discussions about which of these options may be right for you.
There are a variety of facilities in and around the Charlottesville area, and there are a host of community resources and organizations to help you find a good fit. One local resource is JABA, our Jefferson Area Board for Aging. You can get information on its website (jabacares.org) or by scheduling a meeting with one of its counselors.
To schedule an appointment with a UVa geriatrician, call (434) 982-6282.
Dr. Laurie R. Archbald-Pannone is a geriatrician and associate professor of medicine at UVa Health.