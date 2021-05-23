Ask the Expert: What are good ways to gauge family members' and friends' wellbeing?

What are some good ways to check in on the mental health and wellbeing of friends and family members?

The first step of checking in on the mental health and wellbeing of friends and family members is knowing when you need to check in. Changes in everyday life can signal that there are ongoing challenges that are getting in the way of a loved one’s mental health.

This could include behaviors you might notice, like trouble sleeping, expecting more negative things to happen, or expressing thoughts of self-harm. Another sign can be difficulty with daily functioning, like avoiding school or work, withdrawing from relationships, or just doing much less of what they normally like to do. Some children will experience mental health problems as body sensations, so be on the lookout for stomachaches and headaches with no known cause or a feeling of tenseness in muscles. It can be normal to feel strong emotions as part of the ups and downs of daily life, but changes that are lasting for multiple weeks need closer attention.