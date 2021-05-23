Ask the Expert: What are good ways to gauge family members' and friends' wellbeing?

What are some good ways to check in on the mental health and wellbeing of friends and family members?
The first step of checking in on the mental health and wellbeing of friends and family members is knowing when you need to check in. Changes in everyday life can signal that there are ongoing challenges that are getting in the way of a loved one’s mental health.
This could include behaviors you might notice, like trouble sleeping, expecting more negative things to happen, or expressing thoughts of self-harm. Another sign can be difficulty with daily functioning, like avoiding school or work, withdrawing from relationships, or just doing much less of what they normally like to do. Some children will experience mental health problems as body sensations, so be on the lookout for stomachaches and headaches with no known cause or a feeling of tenseness in muscles. It can be normal to feel strong emotions as part of the ups and downs of daily life, but changes that are lasting for multiple weeks need closer attention.
The goal of checking in on the mental health of loved ones is to help them feel understood, cared for and supported. Your loved ones may need help taking next steps to access mental health resources, but sometimes it can be helpful to just feel connected to others. Check-ins should be honest, empathetic and pressure-free. Being honest involves sharing your concerns transparently, like the changes in functioning you might be noticing, as well as being willing to ask direct questions when you need to, especially around thoughts of self-harm.
You can show empathy by acknowledging the emotions you hear your loved one express and by normalizing the need to talk about them. It is crucial for people experiencing mental health challenges to know they aren’t alone in what they are experiencing. Letting your loved one know you’re open for continued conversations about mental health instead of trying to make them share everything right away can ensure that these conversations have less pressure.
These conversations may need to happen several times over a long period of time, but they’re more likely to happen if your loved ones know they can go at their own pace. For kids, you can try to make these conversations easier to jump into through prompts, like going through picture books on mental health for younger kids and encouraging journaling for older kids.
As you check in with your loved ones around their mental health, be aware of the help that’s available to support you. Friends and family can call crisis lines, like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255, to talk through ways to connect to your loved ones. Trusted people in your life, like your support system or health professionals, also can help you consider how best to check in. For more in-depth education around helping loved ones, you can take one of the National Alliance on Mental Health’s educational classes or find a Mental Health First Aid course, either offered locally or online.
To learn more about mental health care available at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/mental-health.
Dr. Joey Tan is a licensed clinical psychologist in the Department of Family Medicine at UVa Health.