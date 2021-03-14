Ask the Expert: How is multiple sclerosis diagnosed and treated?

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. The inflammation in MS can cause slowing of signals between your brain, spinal cord and the rest of your body. This slowing can cause symptoms such as vision changes; weakness; loss of balance; a feeling of numbness, or a prickling sensation; and poor bladder control.

People with MS often experience fatigue, depression and slowed thinking with these symptoms. Most often, people with MS will have episodes of these symptoms, called relapses. Less commonly, some people may have a more gradual decline in their body’s function.

There is no blood test to diagnose multiple sclerosis. Diagnosis requires evaluation by a neurologist, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) studies and possibly a spinal tap. Once diagnosed, you and your physician will create a treatment plan. Treatment is targeted towards:

treating acute relapses

reducing the frequency of relapses

reducing disability progression

managing symptoms