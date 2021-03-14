Ask the Expert: How is multiple sclerosis diagnosed and treated?

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. The inflammation in MS can cause slowing of signals between your brain, spinal cord and the rest of your body. This slowing can cause symptoms such as vision changes; weakness; loss of balance; a feeling of numbness, or a prickling sensation; and poor bladder control.
People with MS often experience fatigue, depression and slowed thinking with these symptoms. Most often, people with MS will have episodes of these symptoms, called relapses. Less commonly, some people may have a more gradual decline in their body’s function.
There is no blood test to diagnose multiple sclerosis. Diagnosis requires evaluation by a neurologist, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) studies and possibly a spinal tap. Once diagnosed, you and your physician will create a treatment plan. Treatment is targeted towards:
treating acute relapses
reducing the frequency of relapses
reducing disability progression
managing symptoms
Acute relapses may be treated with steroids, depending on the severity of your symptoms. To reduce relapses and disability progression, your neurologist may start you on a medication to calm your immune system. Currently, there are more than 20 different options for treatment, though not all may be appropriate for you. Identifying the best treatment for you will require discussions with your neurologist.
Keep in mind that these medications do not treat symptoms or necessarily improve your function.
Providers will use a number of different strategies to help you with your symptoms. This may include referrals to other healthcare providers, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, urology, sleep neurology/pulmonology and ophthalmology, among others. Recommendations from these providers also may include medications that can treat fatigue, walking speed, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance or pain. Overall, the best outcomes are achieved by using a combination of these strategies, based on your individual needs.
Dr. Meena Kannan is the division head of MS/neuroimmunology at UVa Health.