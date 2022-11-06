 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: How does radiation therapy treat cancer?

How does radiation therapy treat cancer, and what are the latest advances?

Our genes are made of DNA that resides within each of our cells. The DNA in cancer cells is abnormal, with changes that cause the cells to grow and divide faster than they normally should. This enables the cancer cells to evade the immune system’s efforts to kill abnormal cells and lets the cancer cells form tumors and spread though out the body.

Cancers are treated with surgery, medications and radiation. Radiation is high-dose energy, or a very energetic form of light. It can deposit that energy within cells and can damage their DNA. This DNA damage makes the cells unable to properly divide, and the cells die when they divide to form two new cells.

Radiation can damage the DNA of both normal cells and cancer cells. The injury to DNA in normal cells cause side effects from radiation treatments and the injury to DNA in cancer cells causes tumors to shrink and hopefully be completely killed.

Fortunately, the DNA changes of cancer cells cause these cells to be more sensitive to radiation than normal cells. Although some cancers are more sensitive to radiation and are more likely to be cured with radiation therapy, essentially all types of cancers throughout the body are treated with radiation. Some chemotherapy drugs are known to make the radiation work even better at killing cancer cells versus normal cells, which is why many patients are treated with chemotherapy and radiation at the same time.

The most common form of radiation therapy is a beam of radiation that typically consists of electrons, photons and protons. Typically, radiation beams are created in a linear accelerator (LINAC), which is a very sophisticated machine that uses electricity to create the photon beam. The photon beam can be directed at cancerous cells from multiple angles and the beam itself can be partially blocked — a process called intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) — that allows for your cancer team to kill even more cancer while sparing normal tissues from the severe side effects of radiation.

These radiation doses have to be precisely targeted to home in on cancer cells. In general, this targeting is done by obtaining X-rays or CT scans before treating patients to develop a radiation treatment plan. This process is called image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT).

Over the past few years, newer machines called MR LINACS have been developed that use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to target the radiation beam. UVa Health Cancer Care expects to begin treating patients with an MR LINAC in early December.

This a fantastic new machine that combines the excellent imaging of an MRI scanner and the ability to treat cancers with highly focused radiation treatments. It allows us to see inside patients before and while we are treating them (like watching a movie) to see the tumor and the normal tissues around the tumor. This is very important, since some tumors and tissues in the chest and abdomen move with breathing. This is a huge technology step forward to have this ability and allows us to treat patients in ways that we could not do previously.

MRI scans show a patient’s anatomy in greater detail than X-rays and CT scans, so this helps us set a patient up more accurately to his or her treatment plan. Better yet, we and the patient can watch the tumor and normal tissues move during treatment. If it looks like normal tissues have moved and they would get more radiation than we would like, then we can assemble a team to re-plan the radiation treatment to reduce the radiation dose to the normal tissues in a process called adaptive radiation therapy (ART).

Finally, both the radiation team and the patient can see the tumor move during radiation treatment. This allows us to treat the tumor while the patient takes a deep breath and know that the tumor is in the right place for treatment, then turn the radiation beam off when the patient exhales. This is called gated radiation therapy. It allows us to treat less normal tissue around the tumor, since we don’t have to account for tumor motion from breathing.

All of these improvements will improve the likelihood of curing patients while reducing side effects from radiation.

For more information about radiation therapy at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/cancer/radiation.

Dr. Paul Read is a radiation oncologist at UVa Health Cancer Care.

