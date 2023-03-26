How does living liver donation work? How is it different from a living kidney donation?

Living liver donors provide a big advantage to patients awaiting liver transplants by reducing the amount of time the recipients must wait for organs, which also reduces their chance of dying from their liver disease.

Since liver transplantation first emerged, the large number of patients waiting for livers has far exceeded the relatively small number of potential deceased-donor livers. Unfortunately, this has resulted in higher rates of patients dying while waiting for donated organs.

With the goal of addressing this organ shortage and reducing the number of people who pass away while awaiting transplants, living donor liver transplantation emerged as a promising strategy. With this approach, a healthy individual donates a portion of his or her liver to a patient in need. To be able to do this, these potential donors go through a thorough assessment that determines their ability to donate from a medical and a surgical perspective.

In general, patients can donate up to 70% of their livers. The specific part of the liver that is donated depends on the donor’s unique liver anatomy, liver size and the amount of liver that the recipient needs. For example, for a pediatric recipient, a donor would typically donate less than 15% to 20% of their liver. Given the regenerative capacity of the liver, patients typically recover successfully after donating a portion of their liver and are able to go back to their previous activity after a short period of time.

Healthy individuals can donate a portion of their liver due to the unique capacity of the liver to regenerate and grow back to a normal size within four to six weeks following donation. This is one of the biggest differences from living kidney donation. While kidneys do not regenerate, kidney donation is possible because everyone has two kidneys, but only one kidney is necessary to have adequate kidney function.

The other big difference between living kidney donation and living liver donation is that for becoming a living liver donor the blood compatibility is much simpler than for becoming a kidney donor for a specific recipient. For living liver donation, a matching blood type is usually adequate.

Despite these differences between kidney and liver donation, these potential donors share — through a selfless and courageous act — the ability to save another person’s life through their gift.

For more information about living organ donation at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/transplant/living-donations.