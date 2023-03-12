How does a living kidney donation work, and who is eligible to be a donor?

The first successful kidney transplant in humans was accomplished in 1954, and the transplant was from a living donor. Advances in immunosuppression (drugs that prevent rejection of donated organs) were achieved in the 1980s and 1990s, and the field of organ transplantation has grown remarkably over the past 40 years.

Today, the largest number of organ transplants are kidney transplants, yet the supply of donated organs remains limited and the number of potential recipients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis is growing (now more than 400,000 in the United States).

The success rates with kidney transplants from living donors is very high and the durability of the transplants is also very high, with kidneys from living donors often lasting more than 25 to 30 years. So the use of kidneys from living donors remains highly desirable and the use of kidneys from living donors is growing to meet the gap between supply (available organs from donors who have passed away) and demand (number of patients in need of kidney transplants).

If an individual has a friend or relative with kidney failure, or wishes to donate an organ as an altruistic act, he, she or they can contact the living donor kidney office at UVa Health’s Charles Strickler Transplant Center to discuss eligibility. The living donor office is staffed by nurse and administrative experts in kidney donation.

The potential candidates first undergo a screening process to confirm eligibility and then, if the candidate is eligible, a medical workup begins to confirm medical suitability. All the costs of evaluating the potential living donor candidates are paid through the transplant center, and there are no out-of-pocket costs for the potential donor. If a donor does donate a kidney, the costs of that surgery are also paid through the transplant center and are passed along to the insurance of the recipient.

In the United States, in the rare event that a kidney donor develops a kidney problem in the future, that donor moves to the top of the transplant list. The surgery to remove a kidney has also advanced, and almost all kidneys are removed using minimally invasive laparoscopic or robotic-assisted surgical techniques. Donors are usually released the day after surgery and are back to work full time in two weeks. New techniques in pain control often result in minimal post-operative discomfort following surgery.

Anyone who wishes to be considered as a kidney donor should contact our living donor transplant office, where many questions can be addressed through direct contact with a qualified expert in living donation. All medical information shared by a potential kidney donor is protected by federal privacy laws and is confidential.

There are more than 100,000 patients awaiting kidney transplantation in the United States and the average waiting time to receive a kidney can be as long as six to eight years, depending on the patient’s blood type and medical history.

Dialysis is a wonderful therapy but is not the same as having a functioning kidney. To make it easier to find good matches between living kidney donors and recipients, we have also developed paired exchange programs, where donors who want to give a kidney to a friend or loved one but aren’t a good match can be paired up with other living donors and recipients who are better matches to create chains of successful transplants.

All inquiries are welcome to determine a potential donor’s suitability.

To learn more about living kidney donation, visit uvahealth.com/services/transplant/ living-donations.