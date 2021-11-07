Ask the Expert: How do stem cell transplants fight blood cancers?

Stem cell transplants are an effective treatment for some blood cancers. Blood cancers are cancers of the blood, bone marrow or immune cells and come in various forms. Stem cell transplants can be helpful for some, but not all, blood cancers.
Stem cell transplants come in two varieties: autologous and allogeneic. Autologous stem cell transplants use the patient’s own stem cells. It’s not really a “transplant” — there is no donor. Think of it as a way to save a patient’s blood cells from the toxic effects of high-dose chemotherapy, used to treat the cancer.
First, chemotherapy is given to put the blood cancer into remission.
Second, a patient’s own stem cells are collected by stimulating the stem cells to come out of the bone marrow (where they live) and into the bloodstream. We then connect the patient to an apheresis machine — think of this as a dialysis machine that filters stem cells. When we collect enough, the cells are frozen and stored.
Third, the patient is given high doses of chemotherapy that would be severely toxic to the blood cells. Thankfully, we have frozen stem cells stored that have never seen this toxic chemotherapy. Those stem cells are thawed and infused into the patient. Finally, we wait for those stem cells to develop into blood cells. While waiting, there is a risk of infection, and blood transfusions are needed. This type of transplant can sometimes cure an otherwise incurable cancer, but more frequently, it prolongs the time that the cancer stays in remission.
Alternatively, there are allogeneic stem cell transplants, which use a donor’s stem cells. Allogeneic stem cell transplants work by replacing the bone marrow cells with donor cells and providing a new immune system to cure the cancer.
There are many different stem cell donors that can be used — and each has specific issues and risks that are considered. The patient and the donor should have a “matched” immune system. We typically start a donor search with full siblings, as they are the most similar to the patient. We can use less-matched relatives (such as children or parents) as well. There are also fully matched, unrelated donors from the national stem cell donor pool (if interested in volunteering, visit bethematch.org). Finally, cord blood collected after a baby is born can be a source.
Allogeneic stem cell transplants are more risky than autologous ones. The biggest risk is graft versus host disease (GVHD), where the donor immune cells attack the patient’s normal cells. Thus, medications to suppress the transplant recipient’s immune system is needed for some time after the transplant. We also need the donor immune cells to attack the microscopic cancer cells, so we like to decrease the immunosuppression medications as quickly as possible.
Whether we are overcoming the toxic effects of high doses of chemotherapy (autologous) or utilizing a new blood and immune system (allogeneic), stem cell transplants can be highly effective in treating some blood cancers. The potential risks of these transplants are carefully weighed against the potential benefits of treating the cancer.
For more information about stem cell transplants, visit uvahealth.com/services/stem-cell-transplant.
Dr. Craig A. Portell is a hematology/oncology specialist at UVa Cancer Center.