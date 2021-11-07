Ask the Expert: How do stem cell transplants fight blood cancers?

Stem cell transplants are an effective treatment for some blood cancers. Blood cancers are cancers of the blood, bone marrow or immune cells and come in various forms. Stem cell transplants can be helpful for some, but not all, blood cancers.

Stem cell transplants come in two varieties: autologous and allogeneic. Autologous stem cell transplants use the patient’s own stem cells. It’s not really a “transplant” — there is no donor. Think of it as a way to save a patient’s blood cells from the toxic effects of high-dose chemotherapy, used to treat the cancer.

First, chemotherapy is given to put the blood cancer into remission.

Second, a patient’s own stem cells are collected by stimulating the stem cells to come out of the bone marrow (where they live) and into the bloodstream. We then connect the patient to an apheresis machine — think of this as a dialysis machine that filters stem cells. When we collect enough, the cells are frozen and stored.