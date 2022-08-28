Ask the Expert: How do bone marrow transplants work, and what conditions do they treat?

How do bone marrow transplants work, and what conditions do they treat?

A bone marrow transplant is actually a misnomer, as these procedures transplant stem cells, not the actual bones. Specifically, these procedures use hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), also known as “blood-forming” stem cells, to potentially cure an ever-expanding number of diseases.

There are three main cell types found inside a person’s blood based on their function:

■ red blood cells: these cells carry oxygen throughout the body

■ platelets: these cells help form clots to stop bleeding

■ white blood cells: these cells lead the charge in fighting infections (also known as the immune system)

Each of these cell types, despite their different functions, shapes, sizes and “lifespan,” arise from the same source — the hematopoietic stem cell, which constantly replenish each cell type. HSCs reside almost exclusively deep inside our bones — in the center of the hard, protective “shelter” of calcium and other minerals. So, the “marrow” (soft, middle portion of our bones) can be thought of as the “factory” that supply each person with the blood cells needed to overcome infections, trauma, and to live a healthy, long life.

When we perform a transplant, we are actually either using a patient’s own stem cells (autologous transplant) or stem cells from another human (allogeneic transplant), leading to the more appropriate name of hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). These transplants are most commonly used to treat and cure cancer.

Autologous transplants are used in the treatment of many types of solid tumors (such as brain tumors, germ cell tumors, neuroblastoma), where the tumor can only be effectively destroyed by giving very high doses of chemotherapy that also damage the patient’s own HSCs. Before giving a patient those high doses of chemotherapy, we collect his or her own HSCs with a process very similar to dialysis (we remove stem cells from their blood), and then freeze and store them in a specialized lab.

After the patient receives that high dose of chemotherapy, the treatment team then thaws the stem cells and infuses them back into the patient via a specialized catheter placed in his or her veins. The stem cells quickly return home and find the bone marrow space, and within 10 to 21 days, they will start making new white blood cells and platelets, followed by red blood cells.

Allogeneic transplants are performed for many types of leukemias or bone marrow failure syndromes (such as aplastic anemia or Fanconi anemia) where the patient’s own stem cells are “broken” and need to be replaced by a healthy human’s stem cells. However, many other non-malignant conditions (not cancer) can be effectively cured with this procedure, as conditions that result from defects of different blood cell types (red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets) are corrected when the “factory” is replaced with a healthy donor’s stem cells.

This is an exciting time in the field of transplant, as we are now able to offer cures for many childhood diseases that historically are chronic and/or life-threatening. HSCT is now being offered to patients with sickle cell disease/thalassemia (red blood cells are defective), along with many conditions that are now called inborn errors of immunity (white blood cells are defective).

Among the more than 500 different genetic conditions that damage white blood cells include severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), and severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). Not only are the numbers of conditions potentially cured with HSCT rapidly growing, but the success rates and ability to prevent and treat complications of this procedure are improving exponentially as well. We are looking forward to offering these procedures to more children here at UVa Children’s.

