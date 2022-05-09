Ask the Expert: How common are strokes among children?

How common are strokes among children, and what are the most common signs and symptoms?

Stroke is often thought of as a disease that affects older people, and it is true that the risk of stroke increases as we age. However, it is important to recognize that strokes can occur at any age, and occasionally in children and adolescents.

According to the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Stroke Study, about 4 to 5 out of every 100,000 children will suffer a stroke, so, thankfully, it is rare overall.

As in adults, strokes occurring in children may be both ischemic (lack of blood and oxygen to the brain) or hemorrhagic (bleeding in the brain). The causes of stroke in children are more varied, however, and may include conditions affecting the blood vessels in the brain, congenital heart disease (a heart condition a child is born with) or infections. An important cause of stroke in the young, particularly among African-Americans, is sickle cell disease.

While children recover better than adults after a stroke — the benefit of young brains — the risk of a child having another stroke is often higher. Therefore, it is important to work with a child’s medical team to identify the exact cause of stroke and recommend appropriate treatment and prevention strategies.

It is also important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of stroke at any age, as they are similar in children. Common symptoms include sudden weakness of one side of the body (face, arm, or leg), imbalance or lack of coordination, changes in speech and abnormal vision.

Children are more likely than adults to have vague symptoms as well, such as headache and confusion, or present with a seizure as the first sign of a stroke.

The bottom line is that you should not exclude the possibility of stroke in children or at any age, and remember to call 911 for anyone presenting with sudden neurological changes that may signal a stroke. Remember: when it comes to treating stroke, time is brain — whether young, old or in between.

For more information on stroke in children, I recommend referencing resources through the American Heart Association or American Stroke Association and at YoungStroke.org.

For more information about stroke care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/stroke.

Dr. Andrew Southerland is a stroke neurologist at UVa Health.