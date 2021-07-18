Ask the Expert: How can you reduce your risk of stroke?

■ Diabetes

■ Atrial fibrillation (an abnormal heart rhythm)

■ Smoking

A person with any of these conditions is at an increased risk for stroke. So what can be done to reduce the risk? Know your numbers!

Having a basic understanding of these conditions will help ensure people are on the correct medications and are making the appropriate lifestyle changes to treat the risk factors. If a person suffers from high blood pressure, knowing what “normal” blood pressure is will give him or her a goal to work towards. Here are some important stroke prevention numbers to know:

■ Blood pressure goal: 120/80

■ HbA1c goal: less than 6.5% (HbA1c is a test that measures your average glucose level over a three-month period

■ LDL (“bad” cholesterol) goal: less than 100 mg/dL

■ 30 mins of activity at least four times per week