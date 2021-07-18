Ask the Expert: How can you reduce your risk of stroke?

What are the most important steps you can take to reduce your risk for stroke?
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke remains one of the top five leading causes of death in America.
While stroke-related death remains high, we have made great strides in stroke therapies. However, despite these advancements, stroke survivors are often left with physical and cognitive impairments that make it challenging for them to return to life as usual. As a result, it is very important that patients work with their doctors to do everything possible to address medical conditions and behaviors that increase their risk of stroke.
There are modifiable and non-modifiable stroke risk factors. Non-modifiable risk factors cannot be altered — for example, age. It is a proven fact that older patients, just by the mere virtue of being older, are at an increased risk of stroke.
Modifiable risk factors, on the other hand, refer to things that a person can influence or change. In the medical world, this means taking medications, participating in physical activity and making lifestyle changes to help treat a condition. The top five stroke risk factors are as follows:
■ High blood pressure (hypertension)
■ High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia)
■ Diabetes
■ Atrial fibrillation (an abnormal heart rhythm)
■ Smoking
A person with any of these conditions is at an increased risk for stroke. So what can be done to reduce the risk? Know your numbers!
Having a basic understanding of these conditions will help ensure people are on the correct medications and are making the appropriate lifestyle changes to treat the risk factors. If a person suffers from high blood pressure, knowing what “normal” blood pressure is will give him or her a goal to work towards. Here are some important stroke prevention numbers to know:
■ Blood pressure goal: 120/80
■ HbA1c goal: less than 6.5% (HbA1c is a test that measures your average glucose level over a three-month period
■ LDL (“bad” cholesterol) goal: less than 100 mg/dL
■ 30 mins of activity at least four times per week
It is important to note that the above numbers are goals that you should strive to achieve, but some people would have slightly different goals given their medical history. For example, a person with longstanding high blood pressure or kidney disease may have a difficult time achieving the blood pressure goal of 120/80. For this reason, it is important that you have a conversation with your doctor about stroke risk factors so you know the right goals for you.
Stroke is a life-altering event, but there is a lot a person can do to reduce their risk. The good news is you do not have to walk this road of stroke prevention alone. There is an entire team of doctors, nurses, dietitians and other providers who are here to offer guidance and support.
Dr. Necrisha Roach is a stroke neurologist at UVa Health.