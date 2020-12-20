Ask the Expert: How can you help a family member who's depressed?

How can you help a friend or family member who’s depressed, especially when you can’t see them in person?

When the typical stress and mental health challenges of the holiday season are combined with the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unfortunately not surprising that many people both here in Central Virginia and around the world are struggling right now. Most mental health providers have seen an increase in new patients this year, as well as previous patients returning for care.

While I’m glad people are recognizing when they might need additional skills to cope with life right now, I also worry that many people who might want or need services have not reached out to a mental health professional. Often, encouragement from a friend or family member can help someone facing a mental health challenge seek out the care he or she needs.

In order to help a loved one get the right care, the first thing you need to do is familiarize yourself with the symptoms of depression. These include:

» Low mood

» Lack of motivation

» Having trouble finding pleasure in activities that the person previously enjoyed