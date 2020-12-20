Ask the Expert: How can you help a family member who's depressed?

How can you help a friend or family member who’s depressed, especially when you can’t see them in person?
When the typical stress and mental health challenges of the holiday season are combined with the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unfortunately not surprising that many people both here in Central Virginia and around the world are struggling right now. Most mental health providers have seen an increase in new patients this year, as well as previous patients returning for care.
While I’m glad people are recognizing when they might need additional skills to cope with life right now, I also worry that many people who might want or need services have not reached out to a mental health professional. Often, encouragement from a friend or family member can help someone facing a mental health challenge seek out the care he or she needs.
In order to help a loved one get the right care, the first thing you need to do is familiarize yourself with the symptoms of depression. These include:
» Low mood
» Lack of motivation
» Having trouble finding pleasure in activities that the person previously enjoyed
» Fatigue
» Trouble sleeping
» Trouble concentrating
» Appetite changes
» Thoughts about death
» Increased irritability
If you notice family members or friends experiencing symptoms of depression, talk to them about it. Check in with them about their mood and ask them about how they’re coping with life right now. Let them know you want to help. Get creative about ways you can spend time together while following social distancing recommendations and following CDC guidelines.
If a loved one is experiencing distress or difficulty in their day-to-day lives, suggest that he or she considers seeking help from a mental health professional and offer to help him or her find that person.
Along with the mental health resources available at UVa Health, there are several options available for anyone seeking a therapist:
» Talk to your primary care provider about a referral
» Contact your insurance company for a list of in-network providers
» Use Psychology Today’s Find a Therapist search engine
These local organizations also provide counseling and other help:
» Region Ten — Offers mental health, developmental disability and substance use services. Support is available around the clock.
» The Women’s Initiative — Counseling, free call-in clinics and support groups and classes.
» Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) — Free sexual violence support, including therapy, support groups and a hotline that is open around the clock
» On Our Own — Offers support groups for adults.
» Find more organizations and support through the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition.
Finally, you can get anonymous, free peer support on the phone:
» VA Copes Warmline — (877) 349-6428. The warmline supports Virginia residents struggling with the mental health effects of COVID, such as isolation and anxiety.
» National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — (800) 273-8255. The hotline is available 24/7 to anyone in distress and their loved ones.
If someone is experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency, call 911. For more information about mental health services at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/mental-health.
Dr. Joanna Yost is a clinical psychologist at the Behavioral Medicine Center at UVa Health.
