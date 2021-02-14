Ask the Expert: How can stress affect your heart?

How can stress affect your heart, and what can you do to reduce your stress levels?
My grandmother frequently tells me I am “going to have a heart attack with all this worrying and stress.” And, yes, the irony is completely lost on her that I am a cardiologist.
Like most maxims, there is at least partial truth to the idea that stress can have negative impacts on heart health. In order to take a deeper dive, we will discuss three important points: short-term versus long-term stress; the importance of our responses to stress; and, perhaps most importantly, what we can all do to reduce stress in our daily lives.
We have all felt on edge about a paper that was due in school, or a deadline at work that was fast approaching. Short-term stress often gives us motivation and purpose. But how much short-term stress is too much?
Rates of heart attacks, for example, increase after major earthquakes. Severely stressful events can even literally cause the heart to suddenly stop pumping normally, a situation known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy. The fight-or-flight response appears to work best in one-off and manageable situations.
Long-term, constant stress is even more harmful. Individuals acting as the sole caregiver for a sick loved one can experience substantially higher rates of heart problems than their peers, particularly if the caretakers have pre-existing medical conditions. The INTERHEART study found a 2.1 times higher risk of heart-related events in patients with persistent stress, with all other factors being equal.
The studies examining the effect of stress on the heart are not unanimous, and some conflicting data exists. Two of the most plausible reasons for the discrepancy of the findings on stress are our natural resilience and our coping strategies.
For better or worse, we all react to stress differently. Some people become more focused, paradoxically finding calm in the storm. Stress just does not seem to bother these folks. With practice, we can control some of our response to stress, but much of the response is innate. With coping strategies, however, we have much more power.
Think of the last time you were stressed for a few days in a row. Did you eat well? Did you exercise? Did you let other bad habits, like smoking, get worse? One of the biggest problems I encounter in my cardiology clinic is that when people become stressed, they stop taking care of themselves like they know they should. They double down on bad habits.
So, stress is most likely bad for your heart health, and the way we react and cope with stress seems to be almost as important as the stress itself.
What specifically can we do about it? Robust evidence proves that exercise mitigates stress. Meditation, mindfulness, psychotherapy and, with the help of a physician, medications for anxiety and depression are powerful tools as well.
Sometimes the answer might even lie in changing your surroundings. If you can, end that toxic relationship, look for a less stressful job, or take a break from social media. Just like cholesterol or blood pressure, stress can be managed. Talk with friends, loved ones or your physician and develop your plan. If you cannot find the answers there, my grandmother would be happy to give some advice.
For more information on preventing heart disease, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart/heart-disease-prevention-support.
Dr. Michael Ayers is a cardiologist at UVa Health’s Heart and Vascular Center.