Ask the Expert: How can stress affect your heart?

The studies examining the effect of stress on the heart are not unanimous, and some conflicting data exists. Two of the most plausible reasons for the discrepancy of the findings on stress are our natural resilience and our coping strategies.

For better or worse, we all react to stress differently. Some people become more focused, paradoxically finding calm in the storm. Stress just does not seem to bother these folks. With practice, we can control some of our response to stress, but much of the response is innate. With coping strategies, however, we have much more power.

Think of the last time you were stressed for a few days in a row. Did you eat well? Did you exercise? Did you let other bad habits, like smoking, get worse? One of the biggest problems I encounter in my cardiology clinic is that when people become stressed, they stop taking care of themselves like they know they should. They double down on bad habits.

So, stress is most likely bad for your heart health, and the way we react and cope with stress seems to be almost as important as the stress itself.

What specifically can we do about it? Robust evidence proves that exercise mitigates stress. Meditation, mindfulness, psychotherapy and, with the help of a physician, medications for anxiety and depression are powerful tools as well.