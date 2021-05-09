Ask the Expert: How can parents support youths' mental health during pandemic?

In general, keep as many family routines in place as possible (bedtimes, mealtimes, family times, study times, walks, etc.), and try to generate new routines to replace activities that have been lost (for example, substitute a family jog for a canceled track meet). As society begins to open, this a good time to start planning outings to have something to look forward to. Recognize that this is a new situation for all of us, so don’t feel overwhelmed if things don’t always go well or go as planned.

It is important to encourage children to talk about their concerns, and to listen to their fears and anxieties. Give honest and accurate information, but don’t go into excessive detail, particularly with young children. It might be helpful to assure them that many adults are working on the problem and finding ways to keep us all safe.