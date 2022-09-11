Ask the Expert: How can I support someone who's receiving cancer treatment?

How can loved ones and friends best support someone going through treatment for cancer?

When someone you love has cancer, it can be difficult to know what to do to support them. You want to help, but it is not always clear how best to do that. This can be made more complicated by the fact that every person with cancer has a slightly different experience with accepting the diagnosis, considering treatment options and ultimately going through treatment. People also have different personalities and coping mechanisms, so some may be open to talking than others.

With those caveats, it can be helpful to keep in mind some general guidelines for best supporting a loved one during their cancer and treatments:

Be present: Just letting them know that you care and are there for them can be the most helpful thing you can do. This is not the time to be shy or avoidant. This is the time to show up and be genuine. Be proactive and let them know you are willing to help — with prayers, food, rides, a listening ear — whatever you are able to offer.

Providing a supportive place for your loved ones to talk (or not), rest and generally be themselves is invaluable. If you are not certain what they need — ask.

Be mindful: Coping with cancer treatments is exhausting. Remember to be mindful of your loved ones’ need for rest and time to recharge. People going through cancer treatment can often experience lower energy levels, disrupted sleep and changes in appetite and mood, and it is important to be mindful of this.

Try to be aware of their mood, but do not assume how they might be feeling. They may feel happy one day and sad the next, or have more energy one day and little another day. Respect your loved ones’ requests, and do not take it personally if they cannot visit for long or do things they used to be able to do.

Be real: It is important to acknowledge the reality of what your loved one is going through. They may be struggling physically, emotionally or spiritually, and letting them know that their reactions and emotions are valid is important.

This is not the time to gloss over things or give platitudes. Remember to listen openly to your loved ones and let them share uninterrupted.

It is also OK to continue to be yourself with your loved ones. If you are the organized type, organize their meal delivery. If you are the entertainer, ask how you can help provide distractions. If you are the source of strength, remember to take care of yourself so you can be a source of ongoing strength for your loved one.

Also, remember to keep in touch even after treatment is over. People and families coping with cancer need ongoing support as treatment progresses and the patient enters other stages of the process.

For more information on support services at UVa Cancer Center, visit uvahealth.com/services/cancer-support-services.