After stressful year, children need less academic pressure

In other industrialized nations, such as Sweden, flexible guidelines and frameworks for student progress are favored over hard-and-fast expectations and rules.

Stolberg advises parents to take a similarly flexible approach to grade-level standards for their children during the pandemic and in the aftermath. "Parents shouldn't be overly concerned about test scores, grades and missing assignments," he said. "The well-being of our children is more important than grades right now."

How can parents adjust a little when it comes to academics? Meredith Essalat, a San Francisco elementary school principal and author of "The Overly Honest Teacher: Parenting Advice From the Classroom," suggests that parents perform a reality check about where their child is academically.

She says parents need to ask themselves: "Is my child showing up for synchronous instruction? Are they participating over Zoom or in class? Are they completing their assignments and advocating for their own learning needs when things are difficult? If yes, then parents can ease off of academic micromanagement."

Like Cole did for her daughter, parents can make sure their children are turning in their work instead of agonizing over whether the work is done perfectly. Clarke recommends that parents also think outside of traditional school-provided work.