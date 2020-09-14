Mystery Plant: Several parts of this plant are edible for humans and wildlife alike

It reminds me of something from a monster movie: a cross between a potato and a scratchy, wiggly sea creature. But of course, it's part of a plant — and it could be in your back yard.

This is what we botanists call a "tuberous rhizome," which means that it is an underground stem, more or less horizontal, and conspicuously swollen. (You will recall from Botany 101 examples of rhizomes and tubers: fresh ginger from the supermarket is a rhizome; an Irish potato is a tuber.) Its tissues are loaded with stored carbohydrates, as well as a considerable amount of water, and if you were to cut into one of these strange things, it would have the consistency of a hard apple.

In addition to providing a stored food source for the plant, it is very effective as a "perennating" organ — that is, allowing the plant to send up new stems repeatedly each spring. And, of course, this means that if you have this plant growing in your yard and you don't want it, you are going to have to do some pretty fierce digging.

This plant is a vine, one of more than 300 related species found mostly in the tropics, and many of which may be very prickly. (Our Mystery Plant is not particularly thorny, however.)