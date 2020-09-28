Mystery Plant:: Here's a lovely blooming bean that will quicken the pulse

People have been interested in beans probably since the age of hunter-gatherers and continuing up to now — and with good reason. Members of the bean family (and specifically “pulses,” in the seed sense) are enormously important as food sources, generally rich in proteins, as well as carbohydrates and vitamins. In fact, I used to teach my biology students that you can be perfectly healthy as a vegetarian, as long as your diet includes beans (and grass grains, as it turns out). This is very important economically, too: beans are much less expensive to produce than meat, which seems to be more of a mainstay for protein in the “civilized” parts of the world. So, you might want to make sure that your diet includes lots of tasty pulses. (Did I tell you where the word “pulse” comes from? I understand that the Latin word "puls" means porridge, and it’s easy to see how that word evolved into the way we use it, as beans can be a major part of a yummy soup.)